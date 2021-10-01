Covid-19: Rio plans to waive the use of mask as of November

RIO — The city of Rio plans to partially release the population from the use of masks in November, with the gradual increase in the number of Cariocas fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The subject came to light at the press conference for the disclosure of the 39th epidemiological bulletin in the city, this Friday. On the occasion, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, said that “it is increasingly difficult to keep the population wearing a mask”, but that it is still “not possible to abolish” the obligatory nature of facial protection in Rio.

— We understand that it is increasingly difficult to keep the population wearing a mask. It’s not simple right now. We are going to complete two years of pandemic. It is not simple at this time to use a mask and comply with the restrictive measures. But our understanding is that the use of masks in Rio cannot be abolished. In test events, in which the population is fully tested, the epidemiological panorama is different. But we still don’t feel good about being free from the use of a mask. In October, we reach 65% of the population fully vaccinated, and we release more activities. In November, with the entire population fully vaccinated, it will be a more favorable time to discuss this – said the secretary.

Dispensing with the use of a mask is provided for in the city’s reopening calendar prepared by the Scientific Committee to Combat Covid-19 (CEEC), which is based not on dates, but on levels of vaccination coverage.

According to the schedule, when the total population of Rio reaches 75% coverage with the two doses of the vaccine, facial protection will only be required in hospital environments and public transport. There is no provision for total exemption from the use of a mask.

With the pace of vaccination and the fall in the indicators of the pandemic, the city is planning a progressive return to “normal”. This Friday, when celebrating the return of the “vaccine passport”, Mayor Eduardo Paes spoke of a “summer with crowded hotels” in 2022.

According to the CEEC calendar, the next flexibilization should take place when the population reaches 65% vaccination coverage with the two doses. At this stage, nightclubs and clubs should reopen for people with a full vaccination schedule, at 50% capacity, and outdoor events will be able to gather up to 1,000 people, with mandatory use of a mask.

The municipal Health Department (SMS) predicts that this mark should be reached between the 15th and 20th of this month. Already the level of 75% vaccination coverage, “trigger” for the step that includes partial exemption from the use of masks, should be reached in November, designs the folder. Currently, the city has 57.8% of its total population immunized with the two doses.

Check out the city’s reopening calendar:

First stage (started on September 21)

It should start when 50% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule:

1- Permission to hold events in open places for up to 500 people;

2- Permission for the public in a stadium with a complete vaccination schedule, of all those present, with 50% of the environment’s capacity.

Second stage

When 65% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule:

1- Permission to hold events in open places, with public restriction of up to 1,000 people with mandatory use of masks;

2- Opening of discos, nightclubs, concert halls and parties, in closed places only for people with a complete vaccination schedule; and with 50% of the environment’s capacity;

3- Release the use of masks in open places without crowding, maintaining their mandatory use where it is not possible to maintain distance.

third step

When 75% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule:

1- Maintenance of the use of masks only in hospital environments and public transport.

2- Free movement, without restriction of capacity and distance.