Covid-19 vaccine: State sends almost 74,000 doses to municipalities in Triângulo, Alto Paranaíba and Noroeste de MG in part of the 52nd and 54th batches | Mining Triangle

The State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) began sending on Wednesday (29), 73,811 vaccine doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen to the cities of Triângulo Mineiro, Alto Paranaíba and Northwest of Minas Gerais. The immunizers from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are part of the 54th batch sent by the Ministry of Health. Janssen’s vaccines are part of the 52nd batch and were sent only to Uberlândia.

g1 questioned SES-MG about why part of the 52nd batch was sent separately from the rest of the shipment, but did not get a return until the last update of the report.

Counting the two lots, there are 597,032 doses divided between the 28 Regional Health Units (URS). According to SES-MG, there are 483,972 doses from Pfizer, 112,260 from AstraZeneca and 800 from Janssen. The latter was sent only to municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants.

According to the State Department of Health, the target audience will vary by manufacturer. The doses of Pfizer will be destined for the application of the 1st dose in adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, according to the priority criteria. It will also be used for a booster dose for people aged 75 to 79 years who have six months of application of the 2nd dose, and to complete the vaccination schedule for people aged 45 to 49 years, referring to the 35th distribution schedule.

AstraZeneca’s immunizing agents will be directed to the application of the 2nd dose in people from 55 to 59 years old, from 50 to 54 years old, industrial workers and truck drivers, referring to the 30th distribution schedule. Finally, the 800 doses of Janssen’s vaccine will be used for boosting in people from 75 to 79 years of age, who have had six months of application of the 2nd dose, in municipalities with a population greater than 500,000 thousand inhabitants.

Doses sent to URS Uberlândia and division by municipalities County to do AstraZeneca Janssen abbey of the gilts 186 60 0 Araguari 2,784 750 0 Araporan 150 25 0 rich gravel 96 15 0 Coromandel 702 130 0 Golden Quarry 60 15 0 southern star 180 65 0 grupiara 48 10 0 Indianópolis 168 90 0 Iraí de Minas 180 35 0 Monte Alegre de Minas 510 110 0 Mount Carmel 1,122 260 0 New Bridge 342 65 0 Sponsorship 2,076 445 0 Silver 672 175 0 Pilgrimage 90 30 0 Tupaciguara 636 125 0 Uberlandia 15,480 2975 105 Total 25,482 5,380 105

Doses sent to URS Uberaba and division by municipalities County to do AstraZeneca Janssen long water 60 15 0 Araxa 2,358 405 0 Flower field 180 55 0 High Fields 360 55 0 Lamb 246 65 0 Commander Gomes 78 15 0 Conceição das Alagoas 582 90 0 Conquest 168 35 0 Delta 210 70 0 Border 378 60 0 fruity 1,332 220 0 Ibia 546 120 0 Itapagipe 384 155 0 Iturama 906 330 0 West lime tree 174 60 0 Pedrinopolis 90 20 0 partridges 354 60 0 Pirajuba 138 165 0 flatness 270 50 0 little silver 108 25 0 sacrament 606 100 0 Saint Juliana 306 145 0 St. Francis de Sales 156 25 0 tapira 114 135 0 Uberaba 7,560 1840 0 Union of Mines 114 20 0 Verssimo 108 20 0 Total 17,886 4,355 0

Doses sent to URS Patos de Minas and division by municipalities County to do AstraZeneca Janssen Arapuá 84 25 0 Brasilândia de Minas 342 50 0 Carmo do Paranaíba 762 175 0 Fortaleza Cruise 90 20 0 Head Guard 162 35 0 guimarania 204 45 0 João Pinheiro 1,062 250 0 Lagamar 222 40 0 Formosa Lagoon 480 110 0 Great Lagoon 246 35 0 morning 102 20 0 Minas ducks 3,666 660 0 President Olegário 492 90 0 Paranaíba River 300 50 0 Santa Rosa da Serra 84 15 0 São Gonçalo do Abaeté 180 60 0 Saint Gotthard 792 190 0 Serra do Salitre 264 105 0 shots 180 55 0 Varjão de Minas 156 25 0 ebb 498 130 0 Total 10,368 2,185 0

Doses sent to URS Ituiutaba and division by municipalities County to do AstraZeneca Janssen golden waterfall 24 10 0 meadow green 504 110 0 canapolis 276 45 0 Capinópolis 402 70 0 ECU 264 45 0 Gurinhatan 162 30 0 Ipiaçu 108 30 0 Ituiutaba 2,514 425 0 Santa Vitória 504 195 0 Total 4,758 960 0

Doses sent to Paracatu, which is at the URS in Unaí County to do AstraZeneca Janssen Paracatu 1,962 370 0

According to SES-MG, the state government carries out the distribution according to the following plan:

Shipments arriving on Friday, Saturday and Sunday: distribution from Monday and continuity in the following days;

Shipments arriving on Monday and Tuesday: distribution from Wednesday and continuity in the following days;

Shipments arriving on Wednesday, Thursday: distribution from Friday and continuity in the following days.

Also according to the State Department of Health, the logistics of sending vaccines depends on planning with the 14 macro-regions, and alignment between the SES-MG and security forces, the 28 Regional Health Units and others involved.

Vaccine shipments already delivered to MG

Until the day September 30th, Minas Gerais received 54 batches of Covid-19 vaccines sent by the Ministry of Health. However, SES-MG clarified to the g1 that the 2nd and 3rd shipments – as well as the 23rd and 24th, the 35th and 36th, 37th and 38th, the 39th and 40th, the 44th and 45th, the 46th and 47th, the 48th and 49th, 50th and 1st part of the 51st , 2nd part of the 51st and 1st part of the 52nd – were sent together to the 28 URS, and the 17th, with doses from Pfizer, was in Belo Horizonte, which explains why the municipalities received 43 shipments and not 53.

January 18: 577,480 doses of CoronaVac

January 24: 190,500 doses of AstraZeneca

January 25: 87,600 doses of CoronaVac

February 7: 315,600 doses of CoronaVac

February 24: 357,400 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

March 2: 285,200 doses of CoronaVac

March 9: More than 300,000 doses of CoronaVac

March 17: 509,800 doses of CoronaVac

March 20: 542,550 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

March 26: 475,600 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 1: 1,016,650 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 8: 478,150 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 16: 701,200 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 23: 316.75 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 29: 589,800 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

May 1st: 30,400 doses of CoronaVac

May 3: 676,250 doses of AstraZeneca and 50,310 doses of Pfizer

May 10: 396,500 doses of AstraZeneca, 100,200 doses of CoronaVac, and 112,320 doses of Pfizer

May 13 and 14: 101,600 doses of CoronaVace 422,750 doses of AstraZeneca (day 13) and 207,800 doses of CoronaVac (day 14)

May 18: 435,500 doses of AstraZeneca, 8,200 doses of CoronaVac and 64,350 doses of Pfizer

May 26: 561,750 doses of AstraZeneca and 60,840 doses of Pfizer

June 2nd and 3rd: 561,750 doses from AstraZeneca and 60,840 doses from Pfizer

June 8: 237,510 doses from Pfizer

June 9: 362,750 doses of AstraZeneca

June 18: 235,170 doses from Pfizer and 273,000 doses from CoronaVac

June 21: 862,000 doses of AstraZeneca

June 24: 346,800 doses of CoronaVac, 281,970 doses of Pfizer and 149,550 doses of Janssen

June 30: 624,500 doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Minas, on July 1st, a further 112,320 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and, on July 3rd, a further 342,300 doses of Janssen, 304,750 doses of AstraZeneca and 219,960 doses of Pfizer

July 9: 271,440 doses from Pfizer and 79,600 doses from CoronaVac

July 15: 379,750 doses of AstraZeneca

July 19: 171,400 doses of CoronaVac and, on July 20, 550,050 doses of AstraZeneca and 120,510 doses of Pfizer

July 27: 330,600 doses from CoronaVac, 209,430 from Pfizer and 103,260 from AstraZeneca. On the 28th, another 234,750 doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Minas

July 30: 351,000 from Pfizer and 290,200 from CoronaVac

August 4: 118,400 from CoronaVac and 221,130 from Pfizer

August 6: 784,130 doses of vaccine arrive in the state, with 349,830 from Pfizer, 425,650 from AstraZeneca and 8,650 from Janssen

August 7th: 437,210 doses arrive in Minas, being 141,200 from Coronavac and 296,010 from Pfizer

August 13: 420,110 doses arrive in the state, with 266,760 doses from Pfizer, 104,250 from Astrazeneca and 257,480 from CoronaVac

August 18: 947,810 arrive in Minas, 453,960 doses from Pfizer, 301,250 from Astrazeneca and 192,600 from CoronaVac

August 20: 825,190 doses of CoronaVac and Pfizer

August 22: 205,600 doses of CoronaVac, 214,110 doses of Pfizer and 367,250 doses of AstraZeneca

Aug 26: 714,230 doses of CoronaVac and Pfizer;

August 30: 282,040 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines;

September 1: 425,360 doses of Pfizer, Coronavac and Astrazeneca vaccines;

September 3: 284,592 doses from Pfizer on September 3 and 429,800 doses from CoronaVac and 176,172 doses from Pfizer on September 4;

48th shipment + 49th shipment (accounted for by the municipalities as the 40th shipment): 276,053 doses of Pfizer on September 7th and 129,252 doses of Pfizer and 222,640 doses of CoronaVac on September 9th;

276,053 doses of Pfizer on September 7th and 129,252 doses of Pfizer and 222,640 doses of CoronaVac on September 9th; 50th shipment + part “a” of the 51st shipment (accounted for by the municipalities as the 41st shipment): 453,990 doses from Pfizer and 260,250 from AstraZeneca as of September 17;

453,990 doses from Pfizer and 260,250 from AstraZeneca as of September 17; Part “b” of the 51st shipment + 52nd shipment (accounted for by the municipalities as the 42nd shipment): 341,930 doses from CoronaVac, 912,726 doses from Pfizer and 308,060 from AstraZeneca as of September 21;

341,930 doses from CoronaVac, 912,726 doses from Pfizer and 308,060 from AstraZeneca as of September 21; 53rd shipment (accounted as 43rd shipment by the municipalities): 544,050 doses from Pfizer and 88,980 from AstraZeneca shipped September 25;

544,050 doses from Pfizer and 88,980 from AstraZeneca shipped September 25; 54th shipment (counted by municipalities as 44th shipment): 483,972 doses from Pfizer, 112,260 from AstraZeneca and 800 from Janssen (referring to the 52nd batch) on September 29;

Total: 24,945,029 doses.