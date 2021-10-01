Covid CPI: Final Report Will Include Cell Phone Messages From Bolsonaro

BRASILIA — Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) will include in the final report of Covid’s CPI the WhatsApp messages sent by Jair Bolsonaro to contacts on his transmission list. The commission’s rapporteur evaluates using the messages as evidence to support the recommendation to indict Bolsonaro for incitement to non-compliance with sanitary measures.
In texts sent from his cell phone, the president disseminates fake news about the fight against the pandemic. As O GLOBO revealed, on the same day that the Ministry of Health again recommended the vaccination of teenagers earlier this week, Bolsonaro wrote: “young people dying with Pfizer”. The message was sent to the president’s contacts and referred to a video of a television commentator raising suspicions about the vaccination by citing deaths of teenagers who had not even been immunized.
The request to include WhatsApp messages in the report was made by Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), also a member of the CPI of Covid, and accepted by Renan Calheiros.
— Messages sent by Bolsonaro to his contact list disseminating fake news about Pfizer’s vaccine will appear in the report, as will other posts and statements by the president to discourage vaccination. Bolsonaro will be held responsible for disseminating fake news and discouraging vaccination – Renan told GLOBO, also referring to the well-known episode in which Bolsonaro said that people could become “alligator” if they were vaccinated.
