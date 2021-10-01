CPI: Prevent Senior case calls for the president of the National Health Agency | Covid’s CPI

Rebello Filho’s summons started to be defended after the accusations involving the health plan operator Prevent Senior.

Senators want to know if there was an omission by the agency regarding the accusations against the operator.

Last Tuesday (28), in testimony to the CPI, lawyer Bruna Morato reported a routine of threats to doctors from the health operator Prevent Senior during the Covid pandemic. The company disputes the charges (video below).

Attorney says at the CPI that Prevent and the so-called parallel cabinet joined together to spread chloroquine

A representative of 12 doctors who worked at the company, she pointed out the professionals’ lack of autonomy, the requirement to prescribe ineffective medicines and the company’s involvement in a “pact” with the so-called “parallel office” at Palácio do Planalto, which, according to the CPI , guided President Jair Bolsonaro on conducts to face the pandemic.

The forecast is that the CEO of ANS will attend the CPI next Thursday (7), when the last session for depositions is scheduled.

In a calendar released on Thursday, President Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) plans to vote on the final report of the CPI on October 20th.

Author of the summons request, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) emphasized that it is up to the ANS to exercise “administrative police power and promote the defense of the public interest in supplementary health care”.