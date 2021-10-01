CPI summons doctors who filed complaints against Prevent Senior | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI approved this Thursday (30) the call of doctors George Joppert and Andressa Joppert, appointed as members of the group that denounced irregularities of the health plan operator Prevent Senior.

Altogether, 12 professionals helped lawyer Bruna Morato to prepare a dossier of more than 10,000 pages containing accusations that the operator forced doctors to prescribe the so-called “Kit Covid”, consisting of drugs ineffective for the coronavirus.

The group of doctors also says that Prevent Senior concealed deaths from a study in which these ineffective drugs were used. The company disputes the charges.

The hearing of doctors is considered by the president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), the “closing” of the investigations on Prevent Senior. The pair must be heard next week, on a day to be defined.

Omar Aziz says CPI needs to hear Prevent Senior’s doctor

Reporter Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) stated that the findings on the health plan do not need to be supplemented, but “if a doctor comes, better”. “The CPI already has enough collection to indict those responsible,” he said.

The commission also approved this Thursday (30) the summoning of Paulo Roberto Vanderlei Rebello Filho, director-president of the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS). The agency is responsible for overseeing the performance of health plans.

Operation until June 2020

The request to summon the doctors was presented by senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), one of the government’s main defenders at the CPI.

During the testimony of lawyer Bruna Morato, last Tuesday (28), the senator questioned her credibility in dealing with the accusations and argued that one of the accusers should speak to the commission as a witness.

In testimony to the CPI, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, accused the Joppert couple of manipulating data from an internal spreadsheet to try to compromise the operator.

Pedro Batista Júnior accuses a couple of former Prevent doctors of manipulating study sheet data

“Those doctors, even outside the entire scope of care, invaded the system, accessed this spreadsheet and, even though they no longer had any responsibility for this process, tampered with the spreadsheet”, said the executive director.

The two, said Batista Júnior, worked at Prevent Senior until June 2020.

To the senators, lawyer Bruna Morato rebutted the accusations, saying that no information was manipulated and that she could forward the table with the data to the commission so that an expert examination could be carried out.

Lawyer tells the CPI that Prevent Senior worked in harmony with the government’s parallel office

Bruna, on the commission, did not declare the name of the doctors who denounced the operator.

“What sustains my complaint is not my clients, but the evidence, the body of evidence and the causal link that brings me here. So, the main support of these complaints were the documents presented to this CPI, regardless of who my clients are, this has little influence on the documentation presented”, he said.