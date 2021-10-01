CPI summons doctors who filed complaints against Prevent Senior

THE Covid’s CPI at the Senate approved on Thursday (31) the call of doctors George Joppert and Andressa Joppert, who are appointed as part of the group that denounced the irregularities of the health plan operator Prevent Senior. Information is from G1.

Practitioners say Prevent Senior concealed deaths during a study in which ineffective Covid-19 drugs were used in patients the company treated.

In total, 12 doctors helped lawyer Bruna Morato to prepare a dossier of more than 10,000 pages delivered to the CPI containing accusations that Prevent Senior forced doctors to prescribe the so-called “covid kit”, with ineffective medicines against the disease.

The chairman of the committee, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), considers that the hearing with the Prevent Senior doctors would be a “closing” of investigations about the company. George and Andressa are expected to be heard next week, with a date yet to be set.

