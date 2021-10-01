Cristiano Ronaldo advises Manchester United coach to be even more top scorer; see how it went

Cristiano Ronaldo’s demand for the highest level on the field in the Manchester United led Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ask his players to move the ball faster in the attacking zones to take the best possible advantage of having the Portuguese on the field, sources told the ESPN.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in five games for United since returning to the club. But sources told the ESPN that the ace made it clear to Solskjaer and his assistants that he can further increase his performance with goals if the team becomes more precise and quick when distributing the ball in the opposing midfield.

Ronaldo has been cast in a central attack position by the coach since his debut against Newcastle, with Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood acting as wings. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have been used as midfielders behind Ronaldo.

Sources told the ESPN that United’s coaching staff wants defensive players to get the ball to attackers faster, which will allow them to feed Ronaldo and take advantage of opponents before they recover defensively.

Sources told the ESPN that the technical team believes that the arrival of Raphael Varane, ex-Real Madrid, helped improve the speed of the game as the Frenchman is able to move the ball faster to attack compared to Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

But work is underway on the training ground to get the ball to Ronaldo faster, as Solskjaer tries to make United more ruthless in front of goal.