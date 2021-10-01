Criticized by fans, Huck’s Famous Show rescues juror from Faustão’s time · TV News

The target of criticism from viewers, the Show dos Famosos will now feature the presence of Claudia Raia in the fixed jury. The actress was present in the three seasons of the attraction when she was still presented by Fausto Silva. Now, the artist returns to the bench with Luciano Huck in command of Domingão.

The information was confirmed by Globo in a note sent to the press this Thursday (30).

“Claudia Raia rejoins the competition’s team of evaluators, alongside Boninho and Preta Gil. The actress debuts on the jury this Sunday, the 3rd, and continues on the bench until the grand finale of the season. This week, the trio gives grades for the performances of Thiago Arancam, Vitor Kley and Wanessa Camargo, from group B”, informed the station.

Claudia Raia in a photo posted on Instagram

“As a musical theater producer, seeing the Show of the Famous is a great joy because it is an incentive for other artists to explore all their scenic resources, for them to see that it is possible to do more than one thing. It is a framework that encourages and instigates the versatility of the artists. Look how wonderful it is,” celebrated the veteran.

In another excerpt of the interview sent to the press, Claudia did not hide her desire to rejoin the team of judges for the reality TV show in Domingão with Huck.

“When I received the invitation to return to the bench, I was committed to a trip by the [minha filha] Sophia to New York and then with my show Fix for Two, O Musical. But I really wanted to be back. So we talked, negotiated and here I am, ready to see all these artists in action,” she added.

public reviews

On social networks, the public has complained about some changes made to Show dos Famousos. One of the criticisms is linked to the end of the mystery in relation to the artists who would be honored in the program. In the current format, after the end of Domingão, Globo’s commercial breaks already show previews of the presentations that will take place in the program for the next week.

The characterizations also catch the attention of fans of the musical reality show. In previous seasons, the network seemed to invest more in facial prosthetics and in characterizing the artists.