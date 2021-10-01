Crusoe: “Take the money and run”, says Mario Sabino

× Photo: Renzo Fedri/O Antagonista

“The Danish artist Jens Haaning won space in the news for having delivered two blank canvases to a modern art museum in your country”, it says mario sabino, in your column at Crusoe.

“The museum had lent him notes that totaled the equivalent of 70 thousand euros, so that he could reconstitute a work from 2007 that represented one year of average salary in Denmark and the Netherlands. Two days before the delivery date of the order, the artist advised the museum that he would not send what had been agreed. To everyone’s surprise, he had two blank canvases delivered, boxed in glass and entitled Take the Money and Run. the museum director decided to expose them by offering, in his words, a humorous vision of how work is currently valued, but added that he will charge the artist for the return of the notes, as provided for in the contract. Jens Haaning, for his part, said he doesn’t think he stole the money. ‘I created a work of art that is probably 10 or 100 times better than it was combined’, said the artist. His objective, he explained, is to question the structures in force in the art market.”

“[…] From this point of view, Jens Haaning’s blank canvases are inserted in the tradition of art as historical, sociological and also criticism of one artist in relation to another. But they are a step further.”