Cruzeiro has multi-million dollar deals to fulfill from January 2022

With negligible chances of accessing the first division of the Brazilian Championship – 0.047%, according to the
Department of Mathematics at UFMG
-, O
cruise
runs against time in search of resources to fulfill million-dollar agreements in the Labor Court with salaries from January 2022. The club owes R$25 million to the striker
Fred
, R$15 million to the left-back
Dod
and R$16.6 million to the defender
Ded
. For the three athletes alone, there are more than R$56 million to be paid by December 2026.
Fred, Raposa undertook to pay 61 installments of R$400 thousand, totaling R$24.4 million, in addition to R$600 thousand divided into 12 installments of R$50 thousand, referring to the Time of Service Guarantee Fund (FGTS). To Dod, the club will have to honor R$250 thousand monthly for five years. In both cases, there is a forecast of correction by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official inflation gauge in Brazil. The Central Bank projects 8.5% for 2021 and 3.5% for 2022.
The agreements with Fred and Dod contain a 1% fine in the event of a delay of more than five days in the payment of installments, and early maturity of the entire outstanding balance with an increase of 10% if three alternate or successive months are completed without any deposit. In other words, debts would jump from R$40 million to more than R$44 million.
Regarding Ded, Cruzeiro agreed to pay R$16.6 million in 60 installments of R$276,666.66, according to information on the website
ge.globe
. Details of late fees were not disclosed as the court settlement was closed in secrecy. The initial value of the claim exceeded R$35 million.
Added together, the payments to Ded, Fred and Dod are around R$926,000 per month – almost a whole sheet of clubs that dispute the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.
The obligations are not limited to these players, as Cruzeiro has formalized agreements with other professionals in the Labor Court. the case of coach Adilson Batista, who is entitled to R$720 thousand over two and a half years. The first of 30 installments of R$24 thousand matured in September 2021. The fine for late payment is 50% on the installment, in addition to the anticipation of the remaining amount.
Raposa is also responsible for the tax transaction mechanism to settle more than R$175 million in Unio’s tax and social security debt. According to the
ge.globe
, the installments for the next 12 months – October 2021 to September 2022 – are R$1,09,258.56 (R$14,523.14 of interest) and R$95,803.08 (R$1,378.60 of interest), resulting in more of R$13.2 million in one year.
salaries
Amidst the snowball of liabilities, there are wages of players, members of the technical committee and employees of the football department and the administrative sector. A week ago, journalist Jaeci Carvalho, columnist for the
State of Minas
It’s from
supersports
, reported that the club owes two months of remuneration.
The board again turned to Pedro Loureno, owner of Supermercados BH, who in August had already contributed nearly R$9 million for this purpose. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s acceptance of the Cruzeiro proposal, almost two months ago, was mainly due to the promise of keeping payments up to date with the contribution of the businessman.
On Saturday (8/25), Luxembourg commented on the delays. “They’re not up to date, as everyone knows they’re not up to date, but I’ve already talked to the players and at no time are they slacking off because of their salary, they’re on the job (…). They know I’m dissatisfied in the sense that payment made to pay, the employer pays the employee. It’s something I have to do.”
Soccer manager Ricardo Rocha also spoke about the topic in an interview
98 FM radio
. “For the thing to work, there is no need for so much delay (salary). It doesn’t fit anymore. On Cruise or any other team. We have a habit of remembering cases of clubs that are late and keep winning. one in a corn. Usually, whoever wins is up to date. The Cruise has to think about paying on time”.
series B
As highlighted in the opening of the text, Cruzeiro is very far from fighting for the G4 of Serie B. The team occupies the 15th place, with 32 points – 14 less than the fourth, Ava, and with a five advantage over Londrina, 17th. The chance to move up still exists, but it practically depends on 11 victories in the last 11 games, in addition to the stumbling blocks of several teams that surround the group of the top four. The heavenly campaign so far has been six wins, 14 draws and seven defeats in 27 rounds.
The reality of staying for the third consecutive year in the second division brings a very worrying economic scenario. If the turnover in 2021 is equal to that of 2020, the club must record net revenue of approximately R$120 million – 57% less than the R$280.8 million in 2019, when it was in Grade A. In compensation, the cost R$250 million in football last year will likely go down this season.
The main casualties in Cruzeiro from 2019 to 2020 were with broadcasting rights – R$102.5 million to R$40.3 million – and negotiation of economic rights for athletes – R$108.1 million to R$23.4 million. The management of President Srgio Santos Rodrigues still deals with labor, civil and FIFA debts inherited from the administrations of Gilvan de Pinho Tavares and Wagner Pires de S. It is estimated that the institution’s liabilities have more than doubled from 2017 to 2020: from around R$400 million to almost R$900 million.
club-company
The most viable hope for the financial recovery of Cruzeiro is its transformation into Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) in the 2022 season. For this purpose, the management has partnered with XP Investimentos, which will be responsible for opening a fund to attract investors . Other possibilities are the issuance of debentures (debt bonds) and entry on the stock exchange.