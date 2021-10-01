Cruzeiro has multi-million dollar deals to fulfill from January 2022

Club will have several labor agreements to be fulfilled from 2022 (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) With negligible chances of accessing the first division of the Brazilian Championship – 0.047%, according to the



-, O cruise runs against time in search of resources to fulfill million-dollar agreements in the Labor Court with salaries from January 2022. The club owes R$25 million to the striker Fred



, R$15 million to the left-back Dod



and R$16.6 million to the defender Ded



. For the three athletes alone, there are more than R$56 million to be paid by December 2026.

Fred, Raposa undertook to pay 61 installments of R$400 thousand, totaling R$24.4 million, in addition to R$600 thousand divided into 12 installments of R$50 thousand, referring to the Time of Service Guarantee Fund (FGTS). To Dod, the club will have to honor R$250 thousand monthly for five years. In both cases, there is a forecast of correction by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official inflation gauge in Brazil. The Central Bank projects 8.5% for 2021 and 3.5% for 2022.

The agreements with Fred and Dod contain a 1% fine in the event of a delay of more than five days in the payment of installments, and early maturity of the entire outstanding balance with an increase of 10% if three alternate or successive months are completed without any deposit. In other words, debts would jump from R$40 million to more than R$44 million.

Regarding Ded, Cruzeiro agreed to pay R$16.6 million in 60 installments of R$276,666.66



ge.globe



. Details of late fees were not disclosed as the court settlement was closed in secrecy. The initial value of the claim exceeded R$35 million.

Added together, the payments to Ded, Fred and Dod are around R$926,000 per month – almost a whole sheet of clubs that dispute the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The obligations are not limited to these players, as Cruzeiro has formalized agreements with other professionals in the Labor Court. the case of coach Adilson Batista, who is entitled to R$720 thousand over two and a half years. The first of 30 installments of R$24 thousand matured in September 2021. The fine for late payment is 50% on the installment, in addition to the anticipation of the remaining amount.

Raposa is also responsible for the tax transaction mechanism to settle more than R$175 million in Unio's tax and social security debt. According to reports



ge.globe



, the installments for the next 12 months – October 2021 to September 2022 – are R$1,09,258.56 (R$14,523.14 of interest) and R$95,803.08 (R$1,378.60 of interest), resulting in more of R$13.2 million in one year. Fred, from Fluminense, has R$25 million to receive from Cruzeiro (Photo: LUCAS MERON / FLUMINENSE FC) salaries





Amidst the snowball of liabilities, there are wages of players, members of the technical committee and employees of the football department and the administrative sector. A week ago, journalist Jaeci Carvalho, columnist for the State of Minas and supersports



State of Minas



It’s from



supersports



, reported that the club owes two months of remuneration.