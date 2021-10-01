Cruzeiro loses Marcelo Moreno for a game against Brasil-RS; understand reason

Marcelo Moreno embezzle Cruzeiro in up to three games for Serie B (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Cruzeiro will not have, once again, striker Marcelo Moreno. Summoned by the Bolivian team, he traveled this Thursday to introduce himself to coach Csar Faras. In this way, shirt 9 will defraud Raposa in the duel against Brasil-RS, this Sunday, at 11 am, at Independencia, for the 28th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Moreno participates in three qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. Seleo Boliviana face Ecuador on October 7th; Peru on October 10th, and Paraguay on October 14th.

Cruzeiro’s forward is the main player in his team and top scorer in the competition with 8 goals. Bolivia, however, is the runner-up in the qualifiers, with just 6 points from nine games played.

In addition to the game against Brasil-RS, Moreno will also defraud Cruzeiro in the matches against Coritiba, on October 8th, and Botafogo. The duel against the Cariocas has not yet been scheduled, but it will possibly be played before the 14th, when the Bolivian is still serving his team.

Without his main striker, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo should opt for Thiago in the next games. Other options are Rafael Sobis, who was suspended in the 1-1 draw with Guarani, and the young Z Eduardo, who was back on duty after recovering from a heart condition.