Cryptocurrencies will be regulated first as an investment and then as a means of payment, says BC president – 09/30/2021 – Market

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday (30) that cryptocurrencies will be regulated first as an investment and then as a means of payment.

“We are now discussing some projects on regulation. We understand that this world of cryptocurrencies has grown a lot in Brazil as an investment vehicle, including impacting even the import numbers”, he pointed out during the presentation of the inflation report.

Campos Neto said that there is greater demand for cryptoactives for investments than for means of payments.

“Remembering that currency has the function of a means of payment, but when we look at cryptocurrency as a means of payment, it has grown little,” he pointed out.

“The consequence of this for the Central Bank is that first we are going to regulate as an investment and then, in another step, we are going to imagine how to make regulation as a means of payment. What is currently on the table is to regulate as an investment”, said the BC president .

The director of economic policy, Fabio Kanczuk, stated that operations with cryptocurrencies have impacted import statistics in the country. Until August, according to him, these transactions totaled US$ 4 billion.

In the report, the BC revised the projections for the external sector. For current transactions, the expectation for 2021 changed from a deficit of US$ 3 billion to US$ 21 billion, equivalent to 1.3% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), due to the increase in Repetro operations — a tax regime that suspends the collection of federal taxes on the import of equipment for the oil and gas sector—and cryptocurrencies.​

“These are items that are not computed in customs statistics, but that enter the balance of payments [do BC], such as Repetro operations and the purchase of cryptoactives,” he explained.

For 2022, the projection is for a deficit of US$ 14 billion in current transactions.

The estimate for direct investments in the country was also revised and went from US$ 60 billion to US$ 55 billion in 2021. For 2022, the projection is of US$ 60 billion.