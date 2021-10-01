Cryptos Today: Widespread Rise, TikTok Joins NFTs, Bank Requests $20 Million in Crypto, More News

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) opens the first day of October on a high and soars to US$ 47,000 after a week in which it could not go beyond US$ 44,000. The Ethereum (ETH), which goes at $3,185, and virtually the rest of the cryptocurrency market follows the same trend, with just two currencies down and 34 assets with double-digit highs in the last 24 hours among the 100 with the highest capitalization.

The positive momentum projects a first week of recovery in the month after Bitcoin dropped from $52,000 in early September. In addition, October is historically a bullish month, which raises hopes that the crypto market macro correction may finally fall behind, especially if it is catalyzed by high-profile news.

This Friday (1), traders and investors are negotiating on at least three important positive news for the sector. Visa announced a new stablecoin payments technology that interconnects blockchains, TikTok social network launched a new collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT), while Societé Generale bank, one of France’s largest, submitted a loan request via finance decentralized (DeFi).

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:54 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $47,253 +12.1% Ethereum (ETH) $3,260 +9.6% Cardano (ADA) $2.23 +6.8% Binance Coin (BNB) $412 +10.4% XRP (XRP) US$1.02 +8.6%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours VeChain (VET) US$0.109797 +26.5% Qtum (QTU) $11.92 +22.9% Arweave (AR) $50.43 +21.5% THORChain (RUNE) $7.77 +17.1% Amp (AMP) $0.051588 +16.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours dYdX (DYDX) US$24.22 -6.5% Leo Token (LEO) $2.88 -3.9%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 43.45 +6.76% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 57.79 +7.82% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 48.91 +7.12% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.25 +7.62% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 12.00 +7.43%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (1):

TikTok enters the NFT market

TikTok has entered the world of NFTs. In a statement on Thursday (1), the social network detailed the TikTok Top Moments collection, with digital art from creators such as Lil Nas X, Grimes, Bella Poarch, Rudy Willingham and Gary Vaynerchuk.

The assets will be made available on platforms compatible with ImmutableX technology, which runs on a second layer of Ethereum and intends to solve the known problems with high network rates that scare users away. The solution offers no-cost, zero-carbon NFT creation and trading, and raised $12.5 million in one hour during a public token sale this week.

It’s not TikTok’s first foray into the world of cryptoactives. In August, the social network signed a partnership with the Audius platform, which streams music via blockchain. At the time, the AUDIO token valued 100% in one day.

French bank Societé Generale submits DeFi loan application to MakerDAO

The Societé Generale bank, one of the largest in France, filed on Thursday (1) with a loan request of US$ 20 million with the MakerDAO, an autonomous decentralized organization (DAO) that decides and manages a treasury of millions of dollars in the decentralized finance (DeFi) environment.

The request, which is going to be voted on by the community formed by holders of the MKR governance token, offers as a guarantee the bank’s bonds that were tokenized in 2020 with a fixed rate of 0%, maturing in 2025 and rated AAA by Moody’s and Fitch agencies.

If approved, the loan will be granted in DAI, a stablecoin issued by MakerDAO that has dollar parity through an algorithmically balanced cryptoactive basket – for this reason, it is called an algorithmic stablecoin. Both the DAI and the tokens issued by the bank are recognized by French law.

According to Societé Generale, the proposal is a pilot project for a use case of this type of loan, with the objective of “helping to shape and promote an experiment under the French legal framework”. The initiative has been treated as the largest institutional adoption movement for DeFi.

Visa creates system that connects blockchains

Payments giant Visa announced Thursday that its research team has developed a system that seeks to link different blockchains to facilitate the payment and receipt of amounts in cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDC).

With the growth of the cryptoactives market, especially stablecoins (cryptocurrencies that have a parity with fiat currencies, mainly the dollar) and CBDCs, the trend is that more and more people start using digital money when they are going to consume some good or product.

However, with each of these digital currencies working on a different blockchain, with a network completely separate from the other, the question arises of how to put into practice the ease that these assets want to bring, allowing people to use, for example, the digital real in an establishment in Europe, which in turn will receive in local currency, in digital form or not.

To do this, Visa reported the creation of what they are calling the Universal Payment Channel (UPS), which intends to act as a hub, interconnecting multiple blockchains and enabling the secure transfer of digital currencies.

“Think of it as a ‘universal adapter’ between blockchains, allowing central banks, businesses and consumers to exchange value seamlessly, regardless of currency format,” the company says in a statement.

Capital invested in DeFi grows almost 1,000% in one year

A survey of the DappRadar platform reveals that the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector continues to grow strongly this year and presents expressive numbers in the increase of invested capital. The amount locked into DeFi protocols grew 75% between July 23 and September 5, reaching $195 billion. In the year, the amount reaches 936%.

Of the total, US$ 121.99 billion (68%) are invested in Ethereum. Binance Smart Chain appears in second place, with US$ 17.8 billion (15.5%), highlighted by the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap, which holds US$ 8.7 billion deposited in its smart contracts. Next comes Polygon, which works together with Ethereum, with US$ 2.7 billion invested.

DappRadar also compares the growth of the DeFi sector with that of the NFT segment (both run on smart contracts, mostly on Ethereum). According to analysts, “It appears that the value in DeFi is steadily growing, while NFTs were able to generate a large value stream in August.”

