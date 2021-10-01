Cssio should reach the number of games of the greatest scorer in the history of Corinthians on Saturday

Goalkeeper Cássio must match the number of matches played by Claudio Christovam de Pinho on Saturday, against Red Bull Bragantino, in the Brazilian Championship. If he confirms the trend and is the starter in the interior of São Paulo, the Giant will complete his 550th game with the Alvinegra shirt.

A great idol of the current generation, the 12 shirt will equal the number of games of the greatest scorer in the club’s history and share with him the seventh place among those who played the most for Corinthians in all of history.

The archer, by the way, won’t take long to also pass the sixth place Vaguinho. The striker from the 70s has 551 games and can still be surpassed on October 10th, when Timão will also have faced Bahia and Sport, in sequence.

The name with the most appearances in Corinthians history, it is worth remembering, is Wladimir, isolated with 806 games. The overall podium still has Luizinho, with 606 matches, and former archer Ronaldo Giovanelli, with 602 appearances.

Recently, it is worth mentioning, the Corinthians goalkeeper received a series of honors for reaching 500 games. The club even sold 500 units of the special shirt used by him in the special duel.

Check the ranking of athletes with the most games for the club

Wladimir – 806 games Luizinho – 606 games Ronaldo Giovaneli – 602 games Ze Maria – 598 games Biro-Biro – 590 games Vaguinho – 551 games Claudio – 550 games Cassio – 549 games Olavo – 507 games Rivellino – 474 games

