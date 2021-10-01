Cuban government approves first 32 private companies | Economy

The Ministry of Economy of Cuba announced on Wednesday (30) the Approval of the first 32 micro, small and medium-sized private companies and three state-owned companies, nine days after the implementation of the long-awaited reform in a largely state-owned economy.

“The measure authorizes the creation of these new economic actors, who can already proceed with their constitution as legal entities, to carry out their economic activities”, informs the ministry, in a note released by the local press.

The new companies come from 11 of the 15 provinces in the country. Among them, 13 will be dedicated to food production, six to industry, three are related to recycling activities, and another three to technological activities.

Twenty of them are a reconversion of self-employment, so far the only way of working in the private sector, for the new form of non-state management, while the other 15 are newly created, the note adds.

“The other requests (presented since the 20th) are being processed. So far, none has been denied,” said the Ministry of Economy, responsible for approval.

After years of waiting, which provoked disbelief among interested parties, the government put into effect the operating laws of “mipymes”, as well as those of non-agricultural cooperatives.