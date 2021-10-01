Daniel Craig picks favorite car he drove as James Bond

Daniel Craig chose your favorite car among the ones you drove as James Bond: O Aston Martin DB5, a classic of the franchise. In an interview with GQ, the actor answered this and other questions about the franchise 007 – check out the video above.

“The DB5 is one of the most beautiful cars that have ever been made… I also drove the [Aston Martin] DBS and the other cars of the brands [que patrocinam os filmes], and they’re younger and don’t break as much. But the DB5 is really the car“he commented.

While choosing a car is easy, choosing the best costume he wore in his films like James Bond is more complicated for Craig. “All the suits that Tom Ford made for the movies are amazing. We work a lot with the brand to create a very particular look“, said.

Craig also spoke about what impact he believes his time as Bond had on the character. “I hope he’s changed a lot in the time I was part of the franchise. What I’ve tried to do is never judge him. He’s flawed, and his attitude towards the world, and especially towards women, is questionable. We tried to balance this by always bringing strong female characters to his side.“, he said.

The actor also commented on the choice to make his Bond use less special gadgets, saying that “he always loved the 007 outfits, but he also always believed that they needed to be justified by the plot.“.

at the beginning of 007 – No Time to Die, James Bond (Craig) is retired from agent life, but his peace is broken when old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for their help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology (Rami Malek).

Still return to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q. The direction is from Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective), and the film is already playing in Brazil.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).