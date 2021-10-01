Daniel Craig reacts to the knowledge of meme with his appearance on SNL

Daniel Craig found out it’s a meme for her participation in Saturday Night Live. In an interview with The New York Times, the actor of 007 I learned for the first time that a clip of your episode in the comedy is retweeted every Friday by fans.

For those who don’t know, the video in question is the moment when Craig introduces the musical attraction of the episode, the singer The Weekend. Since it advertises “ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd”, out of context the actor seems to be welcoming the weekend (in English, literally, “the weekend“).

“What’s this? Do they really do it? How wonderful. I didn’t know what it was, but I really appreciate it. It’s very flattering. I would need social media to know what it’s all about right.“, admitted the actor in the interview.

at the beginning of 007 – No Time to Die, James Bond (Daniel Craig) is retired from the life of an agent, but his peace is interrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for his help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology.

Still return to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q. The feature is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and is playing in Brazilian cinemas.

