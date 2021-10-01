David Luiz talks about injury and says he is privileged at Flamengo: ‘They gnawed the bone’

O Flamengo landed in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday morning (30), after beat Barcelona again 2-0, this time in Ecuador, and guarantee classification for the grand final of the Libertadores Conmebol.

David Luiz, who left the pitch after 8 minutes of the game in pain, said he will undergo exams this Friday (1) to find out details about the injury.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

”Tomorrow I will take the exam to find out what happened. We’ll know exactly the injury in the coming days, but I hope it’s nothing serious,” the player told Ge.

The 34-year-old defender had been out of action since May this year and made his debut with the red-black shirt in the first leg, at Maracanã, on September 23, when he played for 60 minutes.

The player celebrated the classification and said that he feels privileged at the club as he is already on the field defending the team colors in the final stretch of the continental tournament.

”I feel privileged, I arrive at the best moment. In this group, I am the most privileged. They gnawed the bone to reach the final again. I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said.

In the decision, Flamengo will face the palm trees, on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

This weekend, the team led by Renato Gaúcho receives the Athletic-PR, on Sunday (3), at 4 pm (GMT), for the 23rd round of the brazilian.