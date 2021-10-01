day has barbs between Solange and Gui and choro festival

The day was busy on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV)! With the second elimination approaching, the pawns are running amok. Solange Gomes was one of the participants who got angry this afternoon, after learning that some pedestrians were saying that she doesn’t contribute with the housework. A stab by the farmer Gui Araujo also added fuel to the peoa’s revolt.

The day was also filled with DRs, as well as a choro festival. Erika and Mussunzinho tried to settle down, while Mileide and Aline also talked about their differences. A brownie left one player in tears, while another cried hugging her friends on the show.

Check out what the “peãozada” did today in the rural reality:

task distribution

The day started with the farmer Gui Araujo distributing the tasks among the pedestrians. The influencer decided to release Tati and Sthefane from their roles, as the pair cook for the other participants. Mileide would also be released for the same reason, but asked to participate in the treatment of animals.

Aline and Erika have offered to take care of the cows, while Marina goes to take care of the horse. Rico offered to take care of the horned cow. The sheep were left with Mileide Mihaile, the pigs with MC Gui and Erasmo with the garden and plants. Bil was left in charge of taking care of the birds – if he is not eliminated in tonight’s farm. Dynho was left with the task of collecting the garbage.

Solange didn’t like a comment by Bill

Solange Gomes was irritated by the comment by Gui Araujo, new farmer of the week, after the model delegated the functions. When Solange joined his colleagues, the farmer said, “I’m glad you woke up.”

Gugu’s ex-bathtub was not assigned to any task because she had pain in her shoulder and, in a conversation with Mileide Mihaile in the bedroom, she vented about Bill having said that she only makes him sleep.

I think this is very ugly. That’s nasty and I’m not going to put his tail between his legs because he’s a farmer.

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes gets irritated by Gui Araujo’s comment Image: Playback/PlayPlus

It seems that Tiago’s game is not interesting for his colleagues.

Victor Pecoraro and Bil Araújo are already talking about the formation of the farm next week. For pawns, if Tiago Piquilo goes to the hot seat, he will be eliminated for not playing. For the same reason, they believe in the elimination of Mussunzinho from the farm tonight.

He won’t play, he said. Seeing from the outside, every time he goes to vote, this hake of his, this suffering, the public must say ‘Wow, what a pain’. Victor Pecoraro talking about Tiago Piquilo

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo and Victor Pecoraro talk about Tiago Piquilo Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Marina needled Solange

Marina Ferrari criticized Solange Gomes’ lack of proactivity within the reality. In a conversation with Dynho Alves and farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, outside the headquarters, the businesswoman stated that Solange is not doing anything at the house and has not offered to help during the delegation of functions.

“So far, Sol hasn’t had any proactivity. I don’t see her helping anything in the house either. She’s not doing anything here. I even gave her an indirect idea to do the garbage and she was silent,” observed Marina.

the marina saying that solange does nothing

the MARINA

who only learned to sweep when he was almost 30 years old

immediately activate the statute of the elderly — hector (@ifvcarla) September 30, 2021

Mussunzinho and Erika returned to discuss

Mussunzinho has not yet surpassed the indication of the farmer of the week, Erika Schenider, for the formation of the second swidden. The pair argued late this morning in the pool area and Mussunzinho said that the dancer made him a macho for the whole of Brazil.

“I can’t leave here stereotyped with a stop I didn’t make. And that hurt me a lot,” he vented.

At the end of the conversation, Erika apologized to her fellow inmate.

Solange went to get satisfaction from Bill…

Solange Gomes called Gui Araujo to talk after she heard they were saying that she wasn’t contributing to the chores. After the worker complains about a stab he received from the current farmer, Gui explained that his comment was not mean and just said that he liked to see the girl get together with everyone.

Solange couldn’t believe it: “Well, every time I get something to do, I’ll let you know.”

… and promised the Condo Meeting 2.0

After talking to Gui Araujo, Solange continued to be angry at having heard that she was said to contribute nothing to the housework. The peon promised that when the pawns are gathered, she will question who was responsible for the “gossip”.

Today when everyone is gathered I will ask [quem falou de mim]. Ugly thing, sissy stuff, got it? You have to be a woman, come and talk. “

There were those who remembered Luiza Ambiel, participant of “A Fazenda 12” and also ex-Banheira do Gugu, who gathered the other pedestrians to get satisfaction in the last edition.

Is Solange calling a condo meeting?? GUGU BATHTUBS DO EVERYTHING #A Farm13 — PAPACITO (@ariianodoamor) September 30, 2021

The peoa also stated that the participants of the reality show are pitted against each other, citing the event that culminated in the expulsion of Nego do Borel. According to Solange, some participants “induced” the funkeiro to stay with Dayane, who was drunk.

Gui Araujo doesn’t care about Sol

After arguing with Solange, Gui Araujo went to the gym. After watching the scene, MC Gui and Bil went to the place, where they found the farmer and talked about the peoa. Bill said that his comment was just a joke, and that Sol’s reaction was “annoying”.

Her opinion to me and the bag of dung I carry around there is the same thing. Gui Araujo

DR between Aline and Mileide

Mileide Mihaile criticized Rico Melquiades’ attitudes in conversation with Aline Mineiro in the headquarters room. The influencer commented on some discussions she had with the comedian and pointed out that she doesn’t like the pawn’s behavior, and that, due to Aline’s friendship with the pawn, she will move away from the ex-panicat.

I don’t know where you see his clean attitude, there’s no clean play from him.

crying festival

Aline Mineiro burst into tears in the headquarters room. The ex-panicat was consoled by Rico Melquiades and Erika Schneider and, in tears, she lamented the criticism she received from colleagues in confinement for her game in the rural reality show.

“I want my things, I want my house, I want my mother. […] I don’t know how to play,” lamented Aline.

Rico also cried, hugging his friends.

Solange, in turn, cried after seeing a brownie and remembering her daughter. “She bakes brownies at home straight away. Then I missed her,” lamented the girl.

The Farm 2021: Aline, Erika and Rico cry together in their bedroom Image: Playback/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show

1 / 18 Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram two / 18 wonderful in the debut A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 3 / 18 Beyoncé’s brand look A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 4 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting Play/Playplus 5 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting Play/Playplus 6 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic Play/Playplus 7 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party Play/Playplus 8 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse Play/Playplus 9 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna Play/Playplus 10 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat Play/Playplus 11 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s second tasting Playback/RecordTV 12 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the surrender of Medrado Playback/RecordTV 13 / 18 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second party of the reality show Playback/RecordTV 14 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel Playback/RecordTV 15 / 18 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday’s recorded program Playback/RecordTV 16 / 18 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality Playback/RecordTV 17 / 18 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the evening program for the formation of the second farm Playback/RecordTV 18 / 18 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer’s test day Playback/RecordTV