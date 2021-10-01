Dell launches Alienware m15 gaming notebook – the first of the series manufactured in Brazil

Dell announced this Thursday (30) the launch of the Alienware m15 gaming notebook in Brazil. The country is the first outside China to have its own production of the line’s products.

The Alienware m15 notebooks have a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 165hz.

They come standard with an Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 graphics card, with 6 GB of memory, or with an 8 GB Nvidia RTX3070. The cards support real-time ray-tracing technology — a rendering technique that improves image quality.

In terms of performance, the machine is equipped with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7, with 8 processing cores and 16 threads. Capacity is increased by 16GB RAM memory. There are versions with 512GB and 1TB of internal storage.

The Alienware m15 comes with the Windows 11 operating system, and has advanced gaming features — such as DirectStorage technology, which allows games to load faster. The model also has Bluetooth 5.1 support.

To ensure the proper functioning of the components, the notebook has Alienware Cryo-Tech technology. It involves a cooling system, made of copper alloy, which works together with fans, ensuring the maintenance of the ideal temperature for use.

Available in black (or Dark Side of the Moon, as Dell likes to say), it has a fingerprint resistant finish. It features four lighting points and a keyboard with anti-ghosting technology — which prevents keys from failing when 6 or more keys are pressed at the same time.

The Alienware m15 hits the market on October 7th, with prices starting at R$ 11,999. You can buy it on the Dell website or in retail stores.

Anyone who purchases a notebook version with an Nvidia GeForce RTX3070 graphics card through October 13 earns an Alienware 7.1 Gamer Headset and 1 year of Dell Premium Support assistance — which provides 24-hour remote support for hardware and software issues.