Developers already have a Nintendo Switch 4K dev kit (Rumor)

[Atualizado]: Nintendo has debunked the rumors and revealed that it has no new Switch model planned for the future.

A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true. (1/2) — ??????(????·IR) (@NintendoCoLtd) September 30, 2021

[Original]: More than a dozen game companies would be working on games from a development kit for a supposed Nintendo Switch that supports 4K resolution. Among the companies would be Zynga, which has never made games for consoles and was responsible for titles like FarmVille and Mafia Wars.

The information was released this Wednesday (29) by Bloomberg. According to the news portal, a source from 11 companies has already assured that they have the development kits in their hands. Developers are from all over the world and are divided between small, medium and large.

Although they are working on the parts, sources at the site say they don’t expect Nintendo to release a system that supports 4K games before the end of 2022.

Speculation about a Nintendo Switch with 4K resolution has been around since the beginning of this year. the own Bloomberg he’s talked about it more than once, even saying that the new console can have an NVIDIA chip and support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) when it’s connected to the dock.

The vehicle had already agreed that Big N would launch a hybrid version of the video game with an OLED screen. The model was made official in July this year and will arrive in Brazil in 2022.

About the 4K device, Nintendo refused to respond and even said that the Bloomberg they are “inaccurate”.