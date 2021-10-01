Did Suzane Richthofen receive money for Amazon’s films about the case?

Each production is based on the testimony of one of those involved, that is, on versions by Suzane Richthofen and her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos.

Many successful movies and series were based on true stories, especially police cases. Amazon Prime Video did no different and released two movies based on the Suzane von Richthofen’s case, her boyfriend Daniel Cravinhos and brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos, convicted of the murders of Manfred and Marísia Richthofen, in 2002.

There were two films based on the Richthofen case, entitled “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”. Each production is based on the testimony of one of those involved, that is, the versions by Suzane and Daniel. Amazon Prime made the launch on the last 24th on your streaming platform.

The films aroused in the public the desire to know if the Richthofen’s daughter, her ex-boyfriend and the ex-brother-in-law received any image rights value. A priori, the information is that they received absolutely nothing. The information was confirmed both by the film’s production and by participating actors.

The actress who plays Suzane, Carla Diaz, said that they didn’t even have contact with those involved. The production did not keep no link with those involved. The script is signed by Raphael Montes and Ilana Casoy. The latter is a criminologist and actively participated in the process of reconstituting the crime. She even attended the trials, which at the time was highly publicized by the media.

According to information circulated by the media, Suzane even tried to prevent the film’s release. However, the court did not accept the request, giving the film’s producer the advantage.