Disney World celebrates 50 years with new features in Orlando parks – Travel

THE Disney World turns 50 today (October 1st) and promises to celebrate the jubilee in style in the parks of Orlando. Named with the theme The World’s Most Magical Celebration, the party will last for 18 months – great news for Brazilians, as the US intends to open the borders for foreigners vaccinated in November.

Anyone who goes to Mickey’s complex during this period will find many news, ranging from attractions to special decorations and clothes worn by the characters. That’s not counting restaurants, celebration items for sales and snacks.

The park that will be renewed the most for the celebration is the Epcot. With the revamped France pavilion, the leisure center gained an attraction inspired by Ratatouille animation and a new night show, called Harmonious. Not to mention that an indoor roller coaster inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy, packed with technology, will be launched in the coming months.

Magic Kingdom, in turn, also premieres a night show today, the Disney Enchantment, which promises to color the skies of the park every day as soon as the sun goes down. In addition, the leisure center now has the number 50 stamped on the front of its greatest icon, Cinderella Castle, to celebrate the jubilee.

There are also new experiences planned for Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, the parks that have been most renovated in recent years in the complex. Check out the news planned for the 50th anniversary celebration of Disney World.

Renovation of the Pavilion of France at Epcot

The opening of the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure simulator on October 1st marks the major milestone in the renovation of the Pavilion de France at Epcot. At the attraction, guests feel like they’ve been shrunk to the size of a mouse and face high adventure, based on the feature. Ratatouille. In addition, the space dedicated to France gained a new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris. The menu includes sweet and savory crepes.

Harmonious Show at Epcot

On October 1st, the Harmonious show ends the day of experiences at Epcot. Presented at the World Showcase Lagoon, the show incorporates pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains, lighting, LED panels and media amid interpretations of classic Disney songs. No fewer than 240 artists were invited to join the attraction. As soon as it ends, Spaceship Earth, the park’s famous silver ball, starts to display special lights.

Space 220 Restaurant at Epcot

Proof that Epcot is the big star of the 50th anniversary of Disney World, the Space 220 restaurant has just opened in the complex. The game there is to take a “trip to space” during lunch or dinner at the leisure centre. You enter a “galactic elevator” and go directly to a space station, which simulates being in Earth orbit. Dishes cost between $55 and $75.

Disney Enchantment and Tron at Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom got a new night show on October 1st. This is the Disney Enchantment, with fireworks and projections at Cinderella Castle. The score will feature an original song performed by Grammy winner Philip Lawrence. Other than that, Disney World’s most iconic park will soon launch a modern roller coaster dedicated to the movie. Tron.

Disney KiteTails at Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom also has news starting today. This is the Disney KiteTails show, marked by colorful kites with drawings of the complex’s classic characters. the class of The Lion King, for example, is among the honorees. It is a simple attraction, aimed at young children.

golden sculptures

Another novelty that arrives on October 1st to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Disney World, 50 golden statues of characters were scattered throughout the four theme parks of the complex. There are from classic characters to the most modern animation gang, such as Viva – Life is a Party. Most of them are in Magic Kingdom.

Characters with special clothes

Anyone who goes to the Walt Disney World Resort in the next 18 months will find the characters in special dress clothes. Jubilee pieces feature blue and white tones and various golden accessories. They will dress Mickey, Minnie and friends.

food and shopping

Specials will be served at a variety of restaurants in Disney World parks and hotels over the next 18 months. This is the case with the chili fries at Animal Kingdom and the croissant doughnut at Epcot. Those who walk through the parks can also shop for products linked to the 50th anniversary of Disney World. The collection includes clothes and hats with classic Mickey ears.

New Cirque du Soleil at Disney Springs

On November 18th premiere Drawn to Life, the new Cirque du Soleil show developed at the Mickey complex and which will be shown at the Canadian troupe’s theater at Disney Springs. The theme will be the evolution of animation techniques.

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, near Hollywood Studios

This new concept of accommodation will take visitors for two days on a “space cruise”. Inspired by the saga Star Wars, the Galactic Starcruiser will be attached to the franchise area at Hollywood Studios and promises to offer a series of immersive experiences, scheduled to open on March 22, 2022.