Dissatisfied, Rico Melquiades spent R$ 70 thousand to change his face

Much has been said about the change in the appearance of the face of Liziane Gutierrez, the first pawn eliminated in “A Fazenda 13”, but few are the pedestrians who have not surrendered to a little procedure here and there… Rich Melquiades! The 29-year-old digital influencer has already disbursed R$ 70,000 to make the trendy facial harmonization, a craze currently among most famous people.

But that wasn’t the only change in Rico’s face. According to the advisor of the former participant of the reality series “On Vacations with the Ex”, from MTV, he performed 10 procedures in the last 10 months to reach the result he is currently exhibiting.

“Rico has already carried out radio frequency sessions, filling the jaws, lips and dark circles, in addition to rhinomodeling and some others with the aim of improving spots and stimulating the production of collagen,” said the press office.

According to the comedian’s team, he never liked the look and felt insecure about the image he saw in front of the mirror: “The truth is that the influencer was never satisfied with his appearance and that always made him very insecure, especially when he started working on social media. For that reason and for his self-esteem, he is looking for aesthetic alternatives and has been getting good results”, added the press office.

The rich himself has already talked about his “crisis” with his appearance when he had his first fight of the season, with Solange Gomes.

people the photo of rich melquiades before the divine and surgical interventions is giving me agony — larissa (@comeasyoularis) September 22, 2021

Every time I see Rico Melquiades I will never forget his pre plastic photo — MEMES DISTRIBUTOR and GENERATOR (@matheuslaneri) September 22, 2021

MOOD AS SALVATION

It was through the humor that Rich Melquiades he found a way to hide his frustrations about his appearance. Laughing and making people smile too, he gained more confidence and stopped hiding.

As soon as an old image of Rico, before the change in his face, began to circulate on the web, internet users were amazed at the sudden change. In the image, he appears at age 16.

“Reality made him vain. Rico has always suffered a lot with his appearance, since he was young. But as he says: ‘Before I wasn’t ugly, I just didn’t have money, right?’ And it was in this way, through humor, that he found a way to hide his frustrations about his appearance”, informed the team of the pawn.

DEBTS TO ENTER THE ‘HOLIDAY WITH EX’

When he joined MTV’s “On Vacation with Ex: Celebs”, Rido Melquiades said he had gone into debt so as not to mess up the show. Although the participants spent most of their time in swimwear, the digital influencer told on the “30 Minutes of Ex” program that he spent what he didn’t have buying clothes.

“I owed so much debt to come here, my God in heaven. Take a guess at how much I spent on clothes. I’m super sorry”, he said. “I’m going to lose because I know how I am. I’ve already lost my little gold chain”, he said.

WHO IS RICH MELQUIADES

Luiz Ricardo Melquiades Santiago, 27, was born in Maceió and four years ago started making funny videos with his family about his daily life. The popularity solidified in 2018, when famous as Marco Luque, Fabio Porchat and nutsedge shared their videos.

With his former content duo, Davi Mateus, he participated in Carlinhos Maia’s gang, including being part of his tour in the United States.

In “The Farm 13”, Rich Melquiades emerges as the shack of the season. In the first week he had a fight with Solange Gomes, who called her ugly. He returned the “praise”, saying that she was “old crook”.

In the formation of the second farm, last Wednesday, September 29, he purposely took punishment, making the pedestrians angry. The Alagoas also had a bad fight with Mileide Mihaile, making accusations to the pea about matters outside the game.

FIRE IN THE HAY! The fight rolled loose on Thursday, 16, during collective dynamics. Rico: “Rico has arrived and you will meet him”

Solange: “But I don’t want to meet you. You want to fight me to show up, because no one knows you”

Rico: “Who is Solange Gomes?”#BaúDaFazenda #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/NVSzX4C4pR— is TREND. (@portaltrend) September 17, 2021

OTHER RICH MELQUIADES BOOTS

END OF PARTNERSHIP WITH DAVI MATEUS

Early in his career on the web, Rico joined José Davi da Silva, the David Matthew, known as “The Gay of the Bundex.

In April of last year, they announced the breakup of the duo. In a post on the networks, David he talked about how he felt about Rico and admitted to having wronged his then friend.

Shortly after David’s speech, Rico also decided to speak out and reveal the reason why the pair broke up: “I’ll be very categorical. Davi and I were talking about a person I don’t want to mention here but you know the person and Davi he set the phone to record and took it to the person”.

The influencer goes on to say that he accepted David’s apology and asked his followers not to attack the boy. When asked whether he would return to friendship, Rico also made it clear that only time could answer.

GIVE ME MY EX

Right in the third episode of the 7th season of “De Vacation Coj o Ex”, on MTV, Matheus Pasquarelli kissed the ex-boyfriend of Rich Melquiades, Luis Mattos. And the bullshit was formed. Annoyed, Rico tore the model’s bandana and threw the item into the water. The two were separated by colleagues.

Again jealous of Luis Mattos, Melquiades warned fael who was bothered by people kissing his ex. But at the first opportunity, the two stayed. Rico had a crisis when he saw them kissing and went after them both, throwing drinks and food.

Because of this “exaltation”, the production decided to take the drinks out of the party to avoid further attacks from Rico.

