Disused banknotes become a toy in the hands of children in a Venezuelan village | Economy

Sitting in a semicircle in a Venezuelan fishing village, children play with bales of bolivars, the national currency, pulverized by the world’s highest inflation.

The scene takes place on a street in Puerto Concha, a warm town in the Zulia state (west), bordering Colombia, where for many the bolivar is history: three currency conversions since 2008 have eliminated 14 zeros from the currency.

Currency Conversion in Venezuela: 100 Trillion Yesterday, 1 Bolivar Tomorrow

Banknotes are used to make wreaths and other objects, in addition to being used by children to play.

“If you put a hundred, you get a hundred”, explains a girl who coordinates Ajiley’s game, a card game very popular in Venezuela, to which the little ones made an amusing adaptation, negotiating the prizes with these useless ballots, which they keep in a cardboard box in the shape of a guitar, with the lid painted in the colors of the Venezuelan flag.

The bolivar devalued 72.54% in 2021 and on Friday it will undergo a new reconversion in which it will lose six zeros.

2 of 6 Children play cards and bet with unused Venezuelan bolivar bills on a street in Puerto Concha, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP Children play cards and bet with unused Venezuelan bolivar bills on a street in Puerto Concha, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP

But in Puerto Concha little or nothing matters the national currency. In recent years, they have become more familiar with the Colombian pesos, which they use on a daily basis.

“Here, the bolivar has already become history”, emphasizes Jonatan Morán, 32, who works on a farm, on the display of a warehouse full of Colombian products, cheaper than the local ones.

“I don’t even know the new bolivar that has come out, nor would I like to meet him. What for?”, he asks, definitively, in a conversation with the AFP.

There are residents in Puerto Concha who remember that before the reconversion decreed by President Nicolás Maduro in 2018, the second of the Chavez era, many went out with buckets full of bills to shop at the supermarket.

3 of 6 Fishermen dock at a port in the city of Puerto Concha, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP Fishermen dock at a port in the city of Puerto Concha, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP

“Remembrance” bolivars

With this new monetary “reexpression”, “Venezuela becomes the country in Latin America that most eliminated zeros from its currency”, says economist José Manuel Puente, convinced that in a few months the cycle will repeat and the new bolivar will remain surpassed once more.

This instability has expanded the use of the Colombian peso in border states, while the country is experiencing a de facto dollarization, which although contradicts the “anti-Yankee narrative” of Chavismo, says Puente, is seen as an “escape valve” in the face of an eight-year-old economy of recession and four of hyperinflation.

As it is a neighboring region of Colombia, many tend to exchange dollars for pesos in Puerto Concha, as it makes retail purchases easier for them, something that does not happen with the American currency, as informal dollarization limits the flow of low-value banknotes and complicates the operations.

4 of 6 Trash pile with unused Venezuelan bolivar notes in the city of Puerto Concha, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP Trash pile with unused Venezuelan bolivar notes in the city of Puerto Concha, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP

“Now the weight is more advantageous than the bolivar, because the bolivar can’t handle it,” says María Martínez, a 38-year-old lottery seller, who hides her face with a coat to protect herself from the sun.

The use of the bolivar was practically restricted to operations with debit cards, due to the chronic shortage of cash, necessary for the main activities in the village: fishing, cattle raising and banana cultivation.

There are no figures on the number of Colombian people circulating in the Venezuelan economy. On the contrary, private sector estimates consider that transactions in dollars in the country cover 70% of operations.

5 of 6 An instrument made of cardboard is used to store unused Venezuelan bolivar notes in Puerto Concha, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP An instrument made of cardboard is used to store unused Venezuelan bolivar notes in Puerto Concha, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP

Of this third reconversion, Maria, mother of three, only knows “the little that is seen in the news”. Nor does he plan to work with the official currency “because the bolivar is devalued”.

Although he accepts payments in bolivars electronically, Hugo Fernandes, owner of a grocery store, says he got to know one of the last bills thanks to tourists who traveled from Caracas four months ago.

“We keep them as a souvenir because we hadn’t seen them and now they’re going to change them again,” commented the 24-year-old trader, who feels more confident about working with Colombian pesos. “At least it’s more stable,” he concludes.