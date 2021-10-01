Doctor Discovers iPhone 13 Pro Macro Helps Treat His Patients

With the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple inaugurated a new feature, the Macro Mode, which can shoot at very short distances without losing focus. Now, a week after the start of sales, an ophthalmologist has managed to find a good application for the resource in the treatment of his patients.

Doctor Tommy Korn tells on his LinkedIn that, thanks to the mode, he was able to produce images of the highest quality and great level of detail. This will allow you to collect important information from your patients to monitor their treatment and potentially bring positive impacts to telemedicine applications.

(Image: Tommy Korn/Publishing)

In his publication, the ophthalmologist presents the example of one of his patients, who underwent a corneal transplant. The cell phone is used to regularly monitor the progress of recovery.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The iPhone’s Macro mode, while working well enough for medical applications, doesn’t use a dedicated camera for this function, unlike other phones like Motorola’s. Instead, the company uses an ultra-wide-angle lens, which is capable of recording images even from 2 centimeters away.

Source: 9to5Mac, Tommy Korn