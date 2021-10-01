Dollar closes at R$ 5.44 and ends September with an advance of more than 5% | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.29%, quoted at R$ 5.4457, in the seventh session followed by an advance, after renewing the maximum since May 4 (R$ 5.4322) the day before. In September, the advance was 5.34% — the highest result for the month and for the third quarter in six years.

With the result, the North American currency has accumulated high of 4.98% in the year.

In the third quarter, the currency jumped 9.51%. It is the most intense appreciation since the three months ended March 2020 (+29.44%), when the Covid-19 pandemic shook global markets for the first time.

For the period from July to September, this year’s rise was the most vehement since 2015 (+27.55%).

In this trading session, the Central Bank carried out a traditional swap auction for the rollover of up to 15,000 contracts maturing in February and July 2022.

The Ibovespa fell by 0.11% to 110,979 points.

The Central Bank (BC) revised its estimate for the growth of the Brazilian economy and started to forecast a greater expansion of activity this year, but it also sees a slowdown in 2022. For 2021, the institution raised its projection from 4.6% to 4, 7%. However, for 2022, the expectation is for a smaller expansion in the economy: an increase of 2.1% for the Gross Domestic Product.

According to the BC, three “relevant” risks remain present in the Brazilian economy: the possible worsening of the water crisis, especially if restrictions on electricity consumption are necessary; the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to be closely monitored; and, finally, actions that worsen expectations regarding the fiscal trajectory can pressure risk premiums and agents’ confidence.

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 13.7% in the quarter ended in July, but still reaches 14.1 million Brazilians, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Petrobras approved the creation of a social program that will allocate R$300 million in support of families in situations of social vulnerability for access to inputs such as cooking gas. The program will last for 15 months.

Abroad, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States grew 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021, in annualized data. The high was pointed out in the third review of the data released on Thursday (30).

The market forecasts high levels of the dollar due to expectations of reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve (US BC), fears about global growth and China’s energy crisis.

The US central bank has signaled it may start cutting its bond purchases as early as November, which has boosted US yields in recent days. This, in turn, supports the dollar internationally.