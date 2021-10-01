“Don’t be a victim, Daniel Alves”, detonates Casagrande

The departure of Daniel Alves from São Paulo still echoes behind the scenes of Brazilian football. This week, while giving an interview to Flow Sport Club, the right-back said that the Tricolor was spoiling his dream of going to the Cup and was detonated by Walter Casagrande.

According to the player, the board of directors of the São Paulo club was turning his dream into a nightmare. “I’m not here for it, but I have a value, brother. If this amount is not within your reach, play your cards on the table with me. I left a lot of important things behind to be here. I came here for a dream. It doesn’t turn my dream into a nightmare, because I won’t allow it”, he vented.

Commentator Walter Casagrande did not take Dani’s speeches well. For him, the Olympic champion is playing the victim. “While Daniel Alves played for big clubs in Europe, winning many titles, little was known about his personality. We started to understand a little bit how he behaved when he went to PSG to complete a pot led by Neymar”, began the former player in his text.

For “Casão”, São Paulo saw in Daniel Alves “things that we all thought he had, but we made a mistake”. “When he arrived in São Paulo, with the speech that it was a dream to play for the team he supported, he took number 10, breaking the story of an important shirt. He went to play in the middle to try to show quality in a position where you have to be a star to make a difference, not a great right-back. The games went on, and things seemed to be going well, until the time came when the team needed a lead. Everyone thought it would be Daniel. But he didn’t show any leadership,” he explained.

At the end of his text, Casagrande still needled the player’s version of why he didn’t hit with any other club in Brazil. “He said he won’t play until the end of the year. He claimed it was not for money, but for manhood. If that were the case, I could have accepted Fluminense’s proposal, which was great for any player”, he added.

