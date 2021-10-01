Drivers form a huge line to get gasoline at R$ 0.40 during a protest in the Center of SP | São Paulo

São Paulo residents formed a long line from 2 am this Thursday (30) to fill their car with gasoline sold at R$ 0.40 a liter, at a gas station in the Bela Vista neighborhood, downtown São Paulo.

The Super 9 gas station offered 4,000 liters of gasoline at very low prices to around 400 people from São Paulo as part of a campaign called “Transparent Fuel”, by the Brazilian Association of Independent and Free Fuel Dealers (AbriLivre).

UNDERSTAND: Why fuel prices are rising – and who are ‘to blame’ for it

Why fuel prices are rising – and who are ‘to blame’ for it Gasoline at R$ 7 a liter: who are the ‘guilty’ for this

Gas station sold gasoline at R$0.40 per liter

The aim of the campaign was to make the population aware that the gas stations are not responsible for the increase in fuel prices in Brazil.

“Until reaching the service stations, fuel prices were already influenced by the concentration in the distribution market, the prohibition on the direct sale and purchase of fuel from the producer to the service stations, the exclusivity contracts and the Guardianship of Fidelidade à Bandeira of the ANP ( rule that prevents stations bearing a certain brand of a distributor from buying fuel supplied by other distributors), federal and state taxes”, said a manifesto from the entity.

The R$ 0.40 symbolically charged per liter is the price that, according to AbriLivre, is the average gross profit margin at the service stations, to pay employees, rents, taxes and supplies in the final amount charged at the consumer pump.

2 of 3 Queue at a gas station in Bela Vista, downtown São Paulo, for the purchase of gasoline at R$ 0.40 this Thursday (30th). — Photo: Renato S. Cerqueira/Futura Press/Estadão Content Queue at a gas station in Bela Vista, downtown São Paulo, for the purchase of gasoline at R$ 0.40 this Thursday (30). — Photo: Renato S. Cerqueira/Futura Press/Estadão Content

In the campaign, each driver could buy a maximum of ten liters of gasoline. Bikers, delivery people and application drivers arrived at dawn to pick up one of the 400 passwords offered by the entity.

“It’s absurd, the price of the race is low and the fuel is up there. We pay for the vehicle, car rental regardless of what it is, you know, and there are other expenses: vehicle maintenance, all of that”, said application driver Antonio Santos.

According to the president of the Association of Application Drivers of the State of São Paulo (Amasp), the rise in fuel prices has harmed industry drivers.

“It has already brought serious problems to the application driver, which are already affecting half of their daily rate. Half of his salary goes to the gas station”, he declared.

“The service stations are not responsible for the high prices, even the service stations are also affected by these prices because high prices reduce sales,” said the executive director of AbriLivre, Rodrigo Zingales.

High gasoline prices in Brazil

The average price of gasoline rose for the 8th week at gas stations in Brazil last Saturday (25) and remains above the mark of R$ 6 per liter, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) .

The average price of regular gasoline at the pumps reached R$ 6.092 per liter this week, compared to R$ 6.076 in the previous week.

3 of 3 Gas pump in the south of São Paulo — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1 Gas pump in the south of São Paulo — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1

The survey also showed high values ​​for ethanol, which reached R$ 4.715 per liter, versus R$ 4.704 in the last week.

Diesel oil had a slight retreat and was quoted at R$ 4.707 per liter, slightly below the R$ 4.709 registered last week.

What makes gasoline and diesel prices go up?

In 2021, fuel became one of the villains of inflation, responsible for severely affecting the budget of Brazilian families – already harmed by the rise in food and electricity. According to the IBGE, gasoline accumulates in the year an increase of 31.09%.

Fuel sales prices follow the value of oil on the international market and exchange rate variation. Thus, a higher price of the commodity and/or a devaluation of the real have the potential to contribute to higher prices in Brazil, for example.