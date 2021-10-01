Drone video shows trail of destruction left by volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands | World

Images taken with a drone this Thursday (30) reveal a trail of destruction left by the volcano in La Palma, in the Canary Islands (see the video above) .

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja has lasted 11 days, and more than 855 houses and 30 kilometers of roads were destroyed by the lava river that reached the sea on Tuesday night (28). Banana plantations, a source of income for many island residents, were also destroyed by volcanic ash.

The force of the winds helps to dissipate the clouds of water vapor and toxic gases that form when lava, at more than 1,000º C, meets the ocean (where the water is at 22º C).

The Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canaries, has already “gained” 338 hectares (3.38 km²) of surface — and continues to grow — as lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with seawater.

The size was calculated by Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program, from satellite images. They show a “D-shaped tongue” formed by molten rock forming on the west coast of the island.

Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, on September 29, 2021

But authorities are on the alert because the weather forecast indicates that the wind direction could change this Thursday (30) and carry the toxic clouds into the island.

Concern of authorities

Hydrochloric acid and small volcanic glass particles released into the air can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory tract, so authorities asked residents to seal the doors and windows of their homes. (see the video below).

The direction the lava flow can take is also a concern.. It still comes down like a river and falls off a cliff into the sea, but the island’s uneven terrain can cause lava to overflow its current path and spread to other areas, destroying more homes and farmland..

Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, on September 29, 2021

La Palma is an island with about 85,000 inhabitants that is part of the Canary Islands, a volcanic archipelago in northwest Africa, in the Atlantic Ocean, which is part of Spain. The island is approximately 35 km long and 20 km wide at its widest point.

More than 6,000 residents have been evacuated so far, and many more have been advised to stay indoors to avoid possible inhalation of toxic gases. Despite the concerns, no deaths or injuries have been recorded since the volcano erupted on the 19th..

See where the volcano is