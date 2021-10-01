Drunkard ‘disappears’ and helps friends search for himself

In a forest in the city of Inegol, Turkey, a group of friends created an unforgettable ‘drunken story’. At one point in the night, 50-year-old Beyhan Mutlu was reported as “missing” and worried her friends who started a search.

Rescue teams were deployed and search parties formed, entering an area of ​​forest, according to information from the local channel NTV.

It was only after hours of searching that the group began shouting the name of Mutlu, who they thought was missing. Realizing that he had been looking for himself all this time, the Turk said: “I’m fine here”.

In the dark, no one seemed to have noticed that Mutlu had been there all along. He had to explain to first responders and police that he joined the search to try to help and didn’t know he was the missing person everyone was looking for.