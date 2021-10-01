E-mails show that Kajuru’s team has sought sponsorship from Havan

× Photo: Leopoldo Silva/Senate Agency

Emails to which the antagonist had access show that the team from the Feras do Kajuru program, by senator Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO), contacted Havan’s commercial department to make a sponsorship request of R$ 15 thousand, on September 3, 2019.

In a session of Covid’s CPI last Wednesday, businessman Luciano Hang stated that the sponsorship request came directly from the parliamentarian. Kajuru confirmed the conversation and classified the sponsorship attempt as normal.

“How does Havan work? People ask me for sponsorship. I talk to everyone and pass it on to my marketing department. Kajuru, those times ago, spoke here [na CPI], when the first time I was mentioned here, he said, but who is this Hang? Gang?’ as if he didn’t know me. Look at the poker face!”, said the businessman, who is being investigated by the CPI on charges of financing a fake news network.

In the communication made to Havan’s marketing department, the Feras do Kajuru team states that “as agreed yesterday, follow the proposal for broadcasting in sports programming”. The email does not quotes who previously contacted Havan. The commercial partnership proposal was rejected hours later.

“The fact that Mr. Luciano Hang referred to happened in 2019. Radio Sagres 730, from Goiânia, where I was a commentator, offered Havan a publicity proposal. In the negotiation process, I had no difficulty in telling him that advertising would be important, as well as 30 other companies that advertised on Rádio Sagres. He declined and the advertising contract was no longer done. Nothing more than that.”