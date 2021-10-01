Economists have a positive view for data from Caged and Pnad in the coming months, but employment remains below pre-pandemic level

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – In the wake of solid data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), on Wednesday (29), the financial market reflected this Thursday (30) employment data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD), with numbers better than estimated.

In the quarter ended in July, the unemployment rate went to 13.7%, which corresponds to 14.1 million people looking for work in the country, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The data, which came below the median of the consensus Refinitive, of 13.9%, shows a reduction of 1 percentage point in relation to the one presented in the quarter ended in April.

Despite this, employment is still 3.2 million below the pre-pandemic level (formal employment down 1.9 million; and informal employment, down 1.3 million), and the active workforce remains at 1, 2 million below the pre-pandemic level, highlights Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

“Given the demographic increase in the working-age population, the number of individuals out of the labor force has declined, but it is still 6.3 million above the pre-pandemic level,” he writes in a report.

Ramos draws attention to the fact that job recovery has been led by the informal sector, but that formal employment has also accelerated in recent months. The expectation, however, is that the labor market will remain weak for some time, especially when taking into account the expectation of below-trend growth in 2022.

In Ramos’ assessment, the unemployment rate is expected to remain in double digits for a “long period”, given the still considerable number of discouraged workers outside the labor force (5.4 million), who tend to look for jobs and return to force. active job at a faster rate than the creation of new vacancies.

XP projects that the unemployment rate will end 2021 at 12.8% (from 14.7% in 2020), based on the seasonally adjusted series. For the end of 2022, the outlook is for an unemployment rate at 12.3%. For annual averages, the expectation is 13.8% and 12.6%.

The analysis team predicts that the total employed population will return to pre-pandemic levels (approximately 93.5 million people) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Caged

Yesterday, the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) showed that the formal job market had a net creation of 372.3 thousand jobs in August, above market expectations.

In the period, hiring grew 3.3% on a monthly basis, to 1.77 million, in line with the previous publication. The total number of dismissals rose 5.4% to 1.47 million.

All major economic sectors showed net additions of occupations. The service sector, however, was the main highlight of the month, as its monthly balance of formal jobs totaled 142 thousand.

In a report, XP assesses that job creation will continue to show solid results in the coming months.

“The recovery in the level of employment is one of the main factors that lead us to project growth above 1% for the Brazilian GDP in 2022, despite a series of ‘opposite winds’ in the economic activity scenario for next year, such as an increase of interest rates, bottlenecks in supply chains and the water-energy crisis”, write the economists.

According to XP, the gradual effects of the smaller number of employment agreements governed by the Emergency Employment and Income Preservation Benefit (BEm) and the slowdown in the pace of hiring in the trade and services sectors from the 4th quarter of 2021 onwards, that the house projects a more moderate net creation of formal balance for 2022, with a monthly average of 130 thousand.

For the full year 2021, XP projects net creation of 2.75 million formal jobs.

CM Capital, on the other hand, projects more positive data for the coming months, with formal job openings likely to grow above the figure released the day before. In the medium term, however, the house assesses that the intensity of job opening tends to be lower.

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free.

Related