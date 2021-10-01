Ecuador bleeds to death in its prisons after most violent riot in history | International

Relatives of dead inmates await information outside the prison in Guayaquil on Thursday. Pin Marks (EFE)

The impact of criminal gangs in Ecuador is so great that the authorities themselves recognize that it is “a threat with power equal to or greater than that which the State has”. This is the description of Fausto Cobo, who was director of the country’s penitentiary system until this week. The sentence measured the dimension of the last riot in the former Litoral Penitentiary, in Guayaquil, which started on Tuesday (28). The 116 deaths recorded so far and a balance of at least 80 injured (already transferred to hospitals) represent the most violent confrontation between prisoners in the country’s prisons. However, the massacre now is not the first: it is only the most violent in an escalation of riots and bloody attacks that have been taking place since 2019.

Another similar episode took place simultaneously in four prisons across the country, leaving 79 dead in February this year. The wave of violence, however, began two years ago, when Lenín Moreno was still president; at the time, images of a single decapitated prisoner scandalized public opinion. Today, however, the police cannot even count how many inmates were dismembered or burned in Guayaquil prison, while the relatives of victims of this new massacre did not know, on Thursday, if their relatives were among the dead and wounded. , or even if they were safe. Worried and angry, dozens of them were stationed in front of the prison complex waiting for news. “There isn’t even a list,” they shouted. “I recognized him from a tattoo on his right arm,” lamented Jazmín Quiroz, who saw his disfigured brother in one of the videos broadcast from inside the prison.

More information

Quiroz’s testimony is the same as that of all those who attended this Thursday at the improvised installations in a park in Guayaquil. By order of President Guillermo Lasso, the site will try to concentrate official information and psychological assistance to the detainees’ families. Until this Thursday night, only four of the 116 bodies found in the penitentiary blocks had been delivered to the families. The mutiny began amid gunfire and detonations on Tuesday morning, but continued unchecked even two days later, despite tanks being mobilized for the prison in Guayaquil. At the end of the day, asked whether agents had already regained control of the situation, the Ecuadorian president admitted “no” during a press conference. “I would like to say yes, but I can’t. Actions take time”, said the agent.

As detailed by police commander Fausto Buenaño on the first day of the riot, the bodies found “had impacts from firearm projectiles and also from grenades”. The director, who was leaving, explained, a day later, the risks involved in the operation to pacify the prison: “Our troops come in with shields and without weapons, while the detainees are carrying grenades, rifles and pistols.”

President Lasso went public on Wednesday with a straight face and gave little explanation. His appearance came after meeting with the Minister of Government, the Secretary of Human Rights, the new director of the penitentiary system, the Governor of the province of Guayas and the police involved in the action. The leader, who was urgently transferred to Guayaquil due to the magnitude of the tragedy, declared a state of emergency for 60 days in all prisons in the penitentiary system, in order to prevent further rebellions. The president also defended that his emergency declaration, unlike those already decreed by his predecessor Lenín Moreno, includes an investment plan of 75 million dollars to restore the prisons in terms of their social rehabilitation character.

“The aim is to protect the rights of people deprived of liberty, human rights, the right to life, the right to integrity,” said Lasso. The new killing among prisoners, according to him, is related to the struggles for control that organized crime maintains in the country inside and outside prisons. “It is regrettable that the intention of criminal gangs is to turn prisons into a power struggle territory,” he said.

Finally, he said that the current situation is a problem fueled by the superficiality of Ecuadorian Governments over the last 14 years. Despite the harsh speech, it was not the first time that Lasso blamed his predecessors for being permissive with drug trafficking and organized crime, as well as for a model of prison management that faces a critical situation of overcrowding. Ecuador’s prisons have a capacity of 30,000 people. However, more than 39,000 of them are in prison — most of them are still awaiting trial.

sign up on here to receive the daily newsletter of EL PAÍS Brasil: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.