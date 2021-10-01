eFootball: Konami apologizes for launch issues | foot

After eFootball 2022 became a laughing stock and memes on release day, Konami officially spoke out about the problems the new game presented. The developer apologized to players for errors in gameplay and graphics. According to a statement posted on social media, the free simulator will receive a newly announced update in October to fix bugs and gameplay.

1 of 2 Messi at eFootball 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Messi at eFootball 2022 — Photo: Reproduction

Buggy faces, far from reality physics of players’ bodies, bizarre flaws, and gameplay far below the franchise’s standard made the official launch of eFootball a fiasco. In addition to rendering memes on the networks, the successor to PES became Steam’s worst game with record rejection from the public.

In a statement, Konami admitted and pointed out the mistakes he intends to fix. Previously only scheduled for November 11, the first update of the game will take place in October. Without giving too much detail, the developer made the announcement.

– Starting next week, we will prepare an update in October, while we receive more feedback through questionnaires from our users – revealed the statement.

2 of 2 Bug with player physics in eFootball 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Bug with player physics in eFootball 2022 — Photo: Reproduction

Revolutionary in the franchise that spanned Winning Eleven and Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball has disappointed legions of fans. Although free, this first version of the game did not reach the goal, which was to move away from the rivalry with FIFA and become a service. On the contrary, it alienated the community itself and the curious who could test the new game.

Read Konami’s note in full:

“After the release of eFootball 2022, we’ve received a lot of complaints and requests about the game’s balance, which includes passing speed and defense mechanics. facial expressions, player movement and ball behavior.

We are very sorry for the problems and want to assure everyone that we will take these issues seriously and strive to fix this current situation.

This work will be continually updated, the quality will evolve, and content will be added consistently. Starting next week, we’ll be preparing an update in October as we get more feedback through our users’ questionnaires.

We will do our best to satisfy as many users as possible and look forward to your support of eFootball 2022.”