Eight-year-old Brazilian girl maps 23 asteroids and could become the youngest person in the world to make a discovery

RIO — At a time when Brazil is facing the worst investment in science and technology in the last 12 years, according to the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), Nicole Oliveira, from Alagoas, is a sign of hope. At just eight years old, Nicolinha, as she is affectionately known, already has a career in the making and a bright future in mind: being an aerospace engineer to build rockets. She, who has already earned the title of amateur astronomer and has mapped 23 asteroids, could become the youngest person in the world to discover rock bodies.

The first two space discoveries came last year, when Nicole was approved for the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) Steroids project, a nationwide program of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which teaches science in practice in partnership with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI). The girl’s passion for astronomy mobilized the institution, which has since changed its participation and age group policies. Thus, Nicolinha became the youngest person to join the team and opened space for more children who want to follow the same path.

The impossibility of being with friends in person at the IASC during the Covid-19 pandemic period, prompted Nicole to create her own online Children’s Astronomy Club. In one year, the initiative has the participation of 72 children from different regions of the country, who learn with her and experts from NASA’s program trivia about outer space. Other projects created by the future aerospace engineer were YouTube and Instagram channels, also used to spread the science. Together, the networks have more than 23 thousand followers.

"I told my mom I didn't want to stop being with the kids. I love explaining about the stars, Saturn and it's really cool to stay, sometimes, even at night talking about astronomy," says Nicole.





Beginning of the love for astronomy

Although the love for galaxies didn’t come from the cradle, it sprouted as soon as two years old, when Nicole didn’t even know how to mumble sentences, but already managed to ask her mother for a star. Without understanding that her daughter was referring to that view in the sky, light-years away, Zilma Janacá, 43, bought toys in the shape of stars as a gift. Plays with dolls were also frequent, since they were all scientists with a passion for intergalactic travel.

“She put the dolls to fly and claimed to be an astronaut. As none of the family is from the field of science, the only explanation is that the love for astronomy came from the factory – says the mother.

From the age of five, Nicole dropped out of her birthday parties to invest in a telescope. With the help of kitties, the parents managed to buy the equipment when she turned seven and, finally, allow their daughter to see up close the stars she had been asking for ever since.

Other achievements of the little astronomer are the co-creations of three books, which she has published authorial chronicles about the solar system and the planet Saturn. For the future, she hopes that some of the asteroids she discovered are unpublished, so that she can receive the title of youngest astronomer in the world and pay homage to the rocky bodies with the names of family members and two inspiring Brazilian scientists: Duília de Mello and Rosaly Lopes. The asteroid recognition process will be done by NASA’s Inter-Agency Standing Committee and could take three to ten years.

For Nicole, it is a pleasure to be a reference and inspire others in science. According to her, who is currently in the third year of elementary school, above all her will, the biggest dream is that all children in Brazil have access to science and quality education.

— My dream is to discover several asteroids, work at NASA, study at the Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica. But I really want all children to be able to dream of all this too.