Elderly people aged 70 and over can receive a 3rd dose from Friday

posted on 09/30/2021 3:43 PM



To receive the booster, the elderly must have received the second dose six months ago – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

From this Friday (1st/10), seniors aged 70 years or more will be able to seek the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the Federal District. The information was released by the Department of Health (SES-DF) this Thursday (30/9). The reason for the expansion would be the low demand for the previous tracks.

The service locations will still be disclosed by the folder. To receive the booster dose, known as the third dose, the elderly person needs to have received the second dose for at least six months.

According to the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, so far, only 6,180 elderly people aged 80 years or more have sought to receive the booster dose. “For this reason, starting tomorrow we will expand to 70 years. In order to avoid having stopped doses”, he explained.

The folder explains that the application in elderly in Long-Term Institutions (ILPs) continues and should be completed by the end of October. To expand the application of the booster dose in 60-year-olds, public authorized by the Ministry of Health, the department awaits the sending of doses by the federal folder.

next steps

After the expansion of vaccination against covid-19 for 12-year-old adolescents, the last age group authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to receive doses of immunizing agents, the Federal District Government (GDF) is organizing the next steps , which should focus on the application of second and third doses, or booster.

According to Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), the local Executive does not think about buying vaccines directly and will continue to depend on the deliveries and determinations of the Ministry of Health. “No. I will follow the PNI (National Immunization Plan of the Ministry of Health)” , said Ibaneis, when asked about the purchase of vaccines.

In an agenda held on Tuesday (28/9), in São Sebastião, the governor detailed the continuity of the immunization campaign. The head of the local Executive explained that the government will follow the same scheme that was adopted at the beginning of the vaccination.

“First, the health professionals, and then the population, according to age,” he added. Also on the agenda, Ibaneis reinforced his opposition to the vaccination passport. “The restrictions that we will have are those of the decree, which relate to being vaccinated to enter concerts and events. But the passport to enter restaurants and environments, I do not intend to implement”, he reinforced.