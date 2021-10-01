Elderly person reports having developed restless anal syndrome after covid-19

Gabriela Gatti* – State of Minas

A 77-year-old Japanese elderly man developed a restless anal syndrome after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The disease brings discomfort in the anus region and causes a strong urge to move, and even when the person tries to evacuate, the restlessness continues.

Physician Itaru Nakamura followed the case closely and published an article last Thursday (9/23) with information about the syndrome, on the scientific platform BMC Infectious Diseases.

Symptoms

The elderly person informed the doctor that he only felt relief when performing movement activities, such as walking, running or video game games that needed to move. However, when he is at rest, the symptoms intensify, especially at nightfall.

Also according to the patient, going to the bathroom does not make the symptoms disappear.

Case

Taken to Tokyo Medical University Hospital after experiencing respiratory symptoms, the Japanese man spent 21 days hospitalized with the new coronavirus and, after discharge, he began to feel anal discomfort.