Elderly treated with ‘covid kit’ wants R$ 100,000 from Prevent Senior

An elderly man asks the São Paulo Court to indemnify R$ 106,000 from the Prevent Senior health plan operator. The 78-year-old businessman alleges negligence in the treatment of covid-19.

The lawyers representing the elderly man claim in the lawsuit that, even before the disease was proven, he received from Prevent Senior the so-called “covid kit”, with azithromycin and ivermectin — ineffective drugs against covid-19 —, and suffered a progressive worsening of his painting.

Wanted by UOL, Prevent Senior said, through a note, that “in the present case, after internal investigation, no inappropriate conduct was identified by our clinical staff”.

The health care operator entered the focus of Covid’s CPI after complaints from a group of doctors that the company concealed the death of patients with the disease during a study with the use of ineffective medications. The dossier also reports that Prevent Senior has induced a competition among doctors to boost the prescription of the “covid kit”. The company denies it (read what Prevent says).

Prevent Senior is also in the sights of the Public Ministry and the Civil Police of São Paulo due to the wide prescription of drugs in the “covid kit”, including for patients without a diagnosis of the disease. Such suspicion converges with the report of the elderly, whose defense he asked for so that it was not identified in the report.

In the suit for damages, the businessman said that the “covid kit” was prescribed to him, for use for five days, in a medical consultation by cell phone on May 3, 2020.

On May 9, with the progression of symptoms, he went to Hospital Sancta Maggiore, the main unit of the operator, where he underwent the RT-PCR test, which confirmed the contamination by the coronavirus.

Despite reporting intense shortness of breath, fever and tiredness, and having had a CT scan that found involvement of up to 25% of the lungs, the elderly person was instructed to return home to continue the treatment, this time with an antipyretic medication.

Without improving, the businessman went to the hospital for the second time on May 11th. Again, he says, the guidance he received was to continue treating himself at home, with the use of an antibiotic.

Appeal for admission

According to his lawyers, he made an appeal at the time to the doctor who attended him to be hospitalized, “in view of the worsening of the symptoms, with greater difficulty in breathing, and the intensification of the feeling of weakness and pain in the body”.

Faced with the denial, the elderly man sought the Hospital Samaritano on the night of May 12th. With compromised lungs, the unit’s doctors decided to hospitalize him. He was treated in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and was discharged 14 days later.

In the action, the businessman’s defense asks Prevent Senior to reimburse R$ 86 thousand of hospitalization costs, since Samaritano is not part of the health plan operator’s hospital network.

The lawyers still want R$20,000 in moral damages for the “anxiety and distress” caused by the “delay in adopting effective medical treatment”.

“The Consumer Defense Code says that the service provider is responsible for the failure to provide the service. So, once the failure has been proven, it has to indemnify,” says lawyer Renata Vilhena Silva, who represents the elderly person.

There is still no sentence in the process, which began in October last year. In the current phase, an independent medical expert is expected to indicate whether it was effectively characterized that the company did not provide the patient with adequate treatment.

Ministry of Health Protocols

In a petition from November last year, the Menin & Siqueira office, which represents Prevent Senior, stated that the company followed all the protocols of the Ministry of Health.

“What is clearly seen is that, since the plaintiff is not in agreement with the Ministry of Health care protocols executed by the defendant, after feeling the aggravation of symptoms related to the covid-19 infection, instead of returning, as recommended , to the accredited hospital, went in search of a private unit, known to be one of the most expensive in the city (Hospital Samaritano), which certainly rules out any allegation of medical negligence that justifies imposing the intended moral reparation on the defendant.”

The defense also exempted Prevent Senior from responsibility for prescribing drugs.

“It is noteworthy that the only ones responsible for prescribing the drugs are the doctors who accompany the patients, the defendant not exerting any influence on the decisions made by health professionals.”

Among the documents in the process, however, there is both a medical report and an emergency care protocol at the Sancta Maggiore Hospital, which say that the patient was treated with the ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine kit following the “institutional protocol”.