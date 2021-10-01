Ellen Pompeo scolded Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy: “Listen, motherfucker, this is my show!” – Series news

Winner of 2 Oscars, Denzel Washington directed an episode of the series created by Shonda Rhimes.

Grey’s Anatomy is a hit series that has already broken records on American television, as well as having gained a loyal following over the decades. However, everyone knows that the backstage of this production could also yield a drama of its own… After denouncing the toxic atmosphere of the show in its first seasons, protagonist Ellen Pompeo revealed a great moment of tension occurred on set. Precisely in the episode directed by Denzel Washington! Understand this story better:

Denzel Washington was on Grey’s Anatomy?

Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy



For those who don’t remember, Denzel Washington directed the ninth episode of the twelfth season of Grey’s Anatomy, entitled “The Sound of Silence”. In it, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is brutally assaulted by a patient, leaving her full of injuries, relying on the support of her colleagues to recover. At the same time, the plot still brought significant moments to the journeys of two couples: Karev (Justin Chambers)/Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Jackson (Jesse Williams)/April (Sarah Drew).

During a chat on your podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the protagonist revealed that she had an ugly fight with Denzel Washington during the filming of such an episode, which was well praised by the specialized press. In fact, the Training Day star was asked to lead a chapter of the show at the urging of his wife (who is a fan of the work) and actress and producer Debbie Allen — who was concerned about keeping Ellen’s interest in the project. Remember that this was the year after Patrick Dempsey was fired and two years after Sandra Oh left.

Ellen Pompeo x Denzel Washington

Scene from “The Sound of Silence”



However, the fight started during the recording of a scene from “The Sound of Silence”, where Meredith’s attacker apologizes for what happened, until Pompeo improvised. “The guest star made the choice to speak very delicately. And Meredith is annoyed that she has to sit there and listen to it. And he wasn’t looking at her. We love it when actors make choices, right? So I yelled at him [na cena]: ‘Look at me when you ask for forgiveness. Look at me!” That wasn’t in the script and Denzel was scolding me.”

For her part, Ellen didn’t really like the way it happened and it ended up generating an intense discussion between the two stars. “He kept saying, ‘I’m the director. You don’t tell him what he has to do.’ And I was like, ‘Listen, motherfucker, this is my series. This is my set. What are you talking about? You barely know where the bathroom is!'”, declared Pompeo, who immediately made a point of talking about how he respects Denzel’s work. “So we had to go through a fight, but actors are like that, passionate, and that’s how you get the magic. All in all, it was an amazing experience, really.”

This is just one of the behind-the-scenes revelations of Grey’s Anatomy made in recent weeks. A book focused on the series was also released, which revealed other confusions on the set of the work created by Shonda Rhimes, such as a physical aggression suffered by Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Drew’s dissatisfaction with her character.

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres September 30, in the United States. Check out what we know about upcoming episodes in Meredith and company’s journey!