Embezzlement in the composition of the STF generates discomfort among ministers about the outcome of the judgment

BRASILIA — The absence of a minister in the composition of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) created another impasse for the Court this week — and a stress among ministers in the session this Thursday. Faced with a tie of five to five in the result of one of the three actions involving former deputy André Moura, this Wednesday, the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, decided to suspend the trial to await the arrival of the new member.

Secretary of Representation of the State Government of Rio in the Federal District, Moura was sentenced to eight years and three months of imprisonment, in an initial closed regime, for the crimes of embezzlement and embezzlement and appropriation of public resources.

At the beginning of Thursday’s trial session, however, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski asked for the floor to disagree with the suspension of the trial in the face of the tie. In the opinion of the minister, the solution adopted in the event of a tie should be favorable to the defendant.

—I don't agree with the solution that was given regarding the tie. I think it's a universal principle that a tie always favors the defendant," Lewandowski said, quoting decisions from the Second Panel of the Court, the collegiate of which he is a member.





Lewandowski also pondered that even if it was admitted that the trial was reopened to collect the eleventh vote, it would be necessary to reopen all oral debates (the defense of the former deputy and the prosecution, under the responsibility of the Federal Public Ministry) “under penalty of offense to the principle of contradictory and broad defense”. He was supported by Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of criminal actions against Moura.

“I can collate countless decisions from the plenary also regarding the issue of a tie in cases of investigations or criminal actions,” said Gilmar.

In light of his colleague’s observation, Fux said he understood that the tie “only favors the defendant in habeas corpus in the ordinary sense.” Today, at the STF, there is no consensus on the subject.

— We cannot create a rule because, since the Constitution of 88, the Supreme Court has lost its legislative competence — he said.

Since the retirement of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, on July 12, the STF has been operating for almost three months with one less minister in its composition. The vacancy is neither unprecedented nor the longest, but previous embezzlements were caused by the delay in appointing the new minister.

Situation different from the current situation: appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on the day after Marco Aurélio’s retirement, André Mendonça is in limbo caused by the Senate, which has not yet ruled the hearing of the former attorney-general of the Union.

The imbroglio involving the tie in the trial of the former deputy and secretary of Rio de Janeiro in the Federal District illustrates the effects on the functioning of the Supreme Court caused by the prolonged impasse in the hearing process indicated by Jair Bolsonaro.

On Monday, O GLOBO showed that the delay has already had an impact on the functioning of the Court, such as paralyzed judgments due to ties, the paralysis of the file of cases distributed to the former cabinet of Minister Marco Aurélio and the growth in the stock of actions under responsibility of each magistrate.

Dosimetry

In addition to the tie issue, Lewandowski also challenged the fact that the four ministers who were defeated – in addition to him, Gilmar Mendes, Alexandre de Moraes and Dias Toffoli – did not comment on the size of the penalties applied to André Moura.

Lewandowski argued that in the Mensalão judgment (criminal action 470) the ministers who were defeated could also vote on the dosimetry of the punishment applied to the defendants.

In 2012, however, the Supreme Court decided, by seven votes to three, that the ministers who voted for the acquittal of defendants in the Mensalão process would not vote on the definition of dosimetry.