Embezzlement! Palmeiras player undergoes knee surgery

Abel Ferreira lost an important player from the Palmeiras squad for the sequence of the season. Right-back Mayke underwent knee surgery last Wednesday (29) and is recovering.

Palmeiras reported that due to recurrent pain in the right knee, right-back Mayke underwent arthroscopy this Wednesday (29).

Alviverde also announced that the surgery was a success and the right-back has already started his recovery with the Health and Performance Center.

Mayke has not been on the field since the 7th of August, in the defeat of Palmeiras against Fortaleza by 3-2, at Allianz Parque.

In the current season, the right-back has 30 matches and has also been used by Abel Ferreira as a striker. Mayke has been with Palmeiras since 2017.

Also in the medical department

With pain in his right thigh, left-back Victor Luís continued the treatment with activities in the field and inside the center of excellence.

Active recovery in the pool

Athletes who played for more than 45 minutes in the decisive clash of the Libertadores semifinal performed regenerative activities at the Soccer Academy. The novelty among the works of recovery it was the practice of biribol, or water volleyball, on an inflatable court set up in the heated pool at the center of excellence. The active recovery activity was implemented by the NSP and will be part of Palmeiras’ post-match processes.

