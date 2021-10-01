Embraer doubles agricultural aircraft sales

Embraer announced today that its agricultural aviation division ended September with an accumulated 50 Ipanema EMB-203 aircraft sold in the year, representing a 100% growth compared to the total registered throughout 2020. According to the company, the increase of orders is a reflection of the favorable performance of Brazilian agribusiness and the confidence of producers and aeroagricultural companies in anticipating the demand of 2022, which already accounts for 30% of new orders.

“Ipanema is a great ally of Brazilian agribusiness as it reflects the efficiency, productivity, economy and robustness, which make agricultural aviation an essential tool for the country,” said Sany Onofre, head of agricultural aviation at Embraer. “We are very satisfied with the results obtained this year and, with each new delivery, our enthusiasm with the projections for the coming years increases”.

According to Embraer, the leading role of this model in modern agriculture combines high technology and the tradition of an aircraft that evolves to meet the requirements of high productivity and low operating cost, when compared to other types of sprayers.

The company also informed that September also marked the delivery of the hundredth model 203 aircraft, the current version of the traditional Ipanema family. The commemorative aircraft was delivered to a customer in the city of Tapurah, Mato Grosso.

Since 2005, the Ipanema has been powered by ethanol, which made it the first Embraer aircraft certified and produced in series to fly with renewable energy. According to the company, the aircraft is the market leader in the aerial spraying segment, with 60% of national participation and almost 1,500 units delivered.