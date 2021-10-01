Emergency Update: Google Chrome 94 Has Serious Security Flaws

A few days ago, Chrome 94 began to be made available with controversial news, which included offering even more signals to developers about user inactivity.

The company’s recommendation is that users perform the browser update immediately. According to Google, the new version includes fixes for four security issues, two of which (CVE-2021-37976 and CVE-2021-37975) are zero-day.

Google Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux is receiving its version 94.0.4606.71. The new package fixes two critical security flaws that have already been exploited by attackers.

The first problem, reported on Sept. 21 by Clément Lecigne, was assigned a medium severity, and is described as “information leak in the core”.

The second security flaw was classified by Google as a high severity flaw because it was a bug in the browser’s V8 engine. Such a breach allows a hacker to remotely execute code on users’ computers.

Google has not yet given details on how these flaws were used in attacks, but warns that the new version of the browser has been released on the stable channel and should reach everyone “in the next few days/weeks”.

To check if the new version has arrived for you, open Chrome and click on the menu represented by three dots at the top left of the screen. Then go to “Help” and enter “About Google Chrome”. The browser should start checking and, if available, will update automatically.

Have you updated your Chrome 94 yet? Did you notice anything strange before the emergency update?