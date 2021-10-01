English Government Announces Exemption from Quarantine, and National Team May Count on Vaccinated Athletes | Brazilian Team

After not being able to count on players who play in England in the FIFA Date in September, the Brazilian team may have the reinforcement of Premier League athletes in the next appointments, in October. The British government confirmed this Friday that it will allow an exemption from quarantine for athletes who will travel to countries that follow the UK red list in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic – which includes Brazil. However, the measure only applies to those who are with a complete vaccination schedule.

Coach Tite has called up eight Premier League players for the next qualifiers in the qualifiers, against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay: goalkeepers Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City), full-back Emerson (Tottenham), defender Thiago Silva (Chelsea), midfielders Fabinho (Liverpool) and Fred (Manchester United) and forwards Raphinha (Leeds) and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City). After consultation, the CBF informed that the eight summoned are already fully vaccinated.

Players, however, will have to comply with specific measures when returning to England. The government has required athletes to remain isolated in facilities near their clubs’ training center. They will be allowed to go out only once a day to train with the teams or participate in official games, according to “The Times”.

– We worked together with the football authorities to reach a solution that would serve the interests of both the clubs and the country, maintaining the highest levels of safety and public health. Our best defense against the virus is vaccination, and these new measures will allow fully vaccinated players to meet their international commitments safely, in the most practical way possible, allowing them to train and play with their clubs as soon as possible on their return – said the British government in a statement.

On the September FIFA Date, the commander of the Brazilian team had to cut nine athletes who play in the English Championship: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison Rapinha and Firmino. They were part of a roster of 60 players from 19 different English teams, who would have commitments in 26 countries outside the UK in September, but were barred from traveling.

The clubs pressed, and the Premier League decided not to release the athletes due to the requirement of a 10-day quarantine on their return to England – which would prevent players from participating in training and games. However, Argentina and Colombia managed a solution to have players at least in part of the games played in September.

The CBF reacted by asking FIFA to impose a punishment on English clubs, who would be banned from using unreleased players for five days after the end of the international games window. Days later, however, the confederation decided to withdraw the request for punishment, reaching an agreement with the teams and the British government, who promised to try to reach a solution on the next occasion.

