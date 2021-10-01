‘Environmental change’: US declares 23 species extinct

Ivory-billed Woodpecker

The ivory-billed woodpecker was once the largest species of woodpecker in the US, but was last seen in 1944

The ivory-billed woodpecker is among 23 species declared extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) this week.

In all, 11 birds, a bat, two fish, a plant and eight types of mussels were declared extinct. For that reason, the service proposed removing them from the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which protects endangered species.

The FWS said it took the measure based on “rigorous analyzes of the best available science for each of these species.”

“Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss to our nation’s natural heritage and global biodiversity,” said Bridget Fahey, who oversees species classification for the FWS, according to the New York Times. “And it’s a troubling reminder that extinction is a consequence of man-made environmental changes.”