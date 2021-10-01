‘Environmental change’: US declares 23 species extinct

September 30, 2021, 06:49 -03

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The ivory-billed woodpecker was once the largest species of woodpecker in the US, but was last seen in 1944

The ivory-billed woodpecker is among 23 species declared extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) this week.

In all, 11 birds, a bat, two fish, a plant and eight types of mussels were declared extinct. For that reason, the service proposed removing them from the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which protects endangered species.

The FWS said it took the measure based on “rigorous analyzes of the best available science for each of these species.”

“Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss to our nation’s natural heritage and global biodiversity,” said Bridget Fahey, who oversees species classification for the FWS, according to the New York Times. “And it’s a troubling reminder that extinction is a consequence of man-made environmental changes.”

The ivory-billed woodpecker was once the largest species of woodpecker in the US, but was last seen in 1944 in Louisiana. The species was officially listed as endangered in 1967.

Another bird declared extinct is the Vermivore bachmanii (Bachman’s warbler), one of the rarest songbirds in North America. It has also been listed as endangered since 1967.

Eight species of Hawaiian birds and the fruit bat Pteropus tokudae(little Marianas fruit bat) from the Pacific island of Guam are also on the list.

The agency’s statement listing the species declared extinct and pointing to the last time they were seen can be accessed here.

The text says that “the circumstances of each species also highlight how human activity can lead to species decline and extinction, contributing to habitat loss and the introduction of invasive species and disease.” It also states that “the growing impacts of climate change should further exacerbate these threats and their interactions.”

The FWS, in its statement, said that the protections offered by the ESA, which came into effect in 1973, came too late for these species. But he noted that the act was successful in preventing the extinction of more than 99% of the listed species, and its protections are needed now more than ever.

“The Service is actively engaged with diverse partners across the country to prevent future extinctions, recover listed species and prevent the need for federal protections in the first place,” said Martha Williams, Deputy Principal Director of the FWS.

“The Endangered Species Act has been incredibly successful in both preventing extinctions and inspiring the many partnerships needed to meet the growing conservation challenges of the 21st century.”