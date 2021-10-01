Erasmo Viana reveals that he has seen Kevin O Chris kissing a man

by

After making some biphobic comments about Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13, Erasmo Viana decided to reveal that he had already seen Kevin O Chris with another man in conversation with Marina Ferrari, Mussunzinho and Tati Quebra Barraco.

Erasmo Viana and Erika SchneiderErasmo Viana and Erika Schneider

Erasmo and Erika Schneider once had an affair

erasmo viana calls dayane a devil

Pawn has already called Dayane Mello a devil

erasmo viana and victor pecoraro

The influencer harshly criticized the model in a conversation with Victor Pecoraro

New Erasmo Viana TattooNew Erasmo Viana Tattoo

Erasmo Viana’s new tattooReproduction/Instagram

Erasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi are no longer togetherErasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi are no longer together

Erasmo Viana is Gabriela Pugliesi’s exReproduction/Instagram

0

“I saw him kissing a guy. Not him, the other one who sang for us here at the party”, began Erasmo. “Kevin O Chris,” recalled Marina.

Erasmo confirmed his name and said that he had been caught at a party in Fernando de Noronha.

The surprise was general among the participants. “Kissing stoked?”, asked the actor Mussunzinho.

Erasmus stated: “Everyone saw it. It wasn’t just me, no”. “Today is more relaxed”, completed the pawn.