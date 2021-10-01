Erasmo Viana reveals that he has seen Kevin O Chris kissing a man

After making some biphobic comments about Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13, Erasmo Viana decided to reveal that he had already seen Kevin O Chris with another man in conversation with Marina Ferrari, Mussunzinho and Tati Quebra Barraco.

Erasmo Viana and Erika Schneider Erasmo and Erika Schneider once had an affair erasmo viana calls dayane a devil Pawn has already called Dayane Mello a devil erasmo viana and victor pecoraro The influencer harshly criticized the model in a conversation with Victor Pecoraro New Erasmo Viana Tattoo Erasmo Viana’s new tattooReproduction/Instagram Erasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi are no longer together Erasmo Viana is Gabriela Pugliesi’s exReproduction/Instagram 0

“I saw him kissing a guy. Not him, the other one who sang for us here at the party”, began Erasmo. “Kevin O Chris,” recalled Marina.

people? Erasmo DO NOTHING saying he saw mc Kevin or Chris kissing a man in Noronha. #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/yR9aMzEICk — anna silveira (@lexlover7) October 1, 2021

Erasmo confirmed his name and said that he had been caught at a party in Fernando de Noronha.

The surprise was general among the participants. “Kissing stoked?”, asked the actor Mussunzinho.

Erasmus stated: “Everyone saw it. It wasn’t just me, no”. “Today is more relaxed”, completed the pawn.