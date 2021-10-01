Erasmo Viana reveals that he has seen Kevin O Chris kissing a man

After making some biphobic comments about Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13, Erasmo Viana decided to reveal that he had already seen Kevin O Chris with another man in conversation with Marina Ferrari, Mussunzinho and Tati Quebra Barraco.
0
“I saw him kissing a guy. Not him, the other one who sang for us here at the party”, began Erasmo. “Kevin O Chris,” recalled Marina.
people? Erasmo DO NOTHING saying he saw mc Kevin or Chris kissing a man in Noronha. #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/yR9aMzEICk
— anna silveira (@lexlover7) October 1, 2021
Erasmo confirmed his name and said that he had been caught at a party in Fernando de Noronha.
The surprise was general among the participants. “Kissing stoked?”, asked the actor Mussunzinho.
Erasmus stated: “Everyone saw it. It wasn’t just me, no”. “Today is more relaxed”, completed the pawn.