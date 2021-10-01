Erasmo Viana reveals that he saw Kevin O Chris kiss another man; funkeiro threatens process

Erasmus Viana, influencer, ended up talking too much before the elimination of Roça this Thursday (30). The handsome one claimed that the singer Kevin O Chris, who already sang in The Farm 13, is bisexual.

“I saw him kissing a guy. What he sang here for us at the party”, he stated. Peoa Maria wanted to know more details: “Kevin O Chris?”, he asked. “That”, stated erasmus, which continued: “I saw him there in Noronha, I saw him. I don’t know if the guy is bi. It must be bi, I don’t know”, he commented.

On social networks, Internet users were disgusted with the Bahian influencer. “Too bad no one takes him out of the closet there. To talk about Jonas 22 and Marcos Pitombo”, “Doesn’t he pick up guys too? I had seen somewhere what an asshole thing he did, he wouldn’t want to be done to him”, fired.

In The Farm 13, Erasmus Viana already distills its rancidity into Gui Araújo and unmasked the ex of Anitta.

Kevin answers

In the gossip profile of Queen Mattos, Kevin O Chris countered the comment of erasmus and made a threat: “If it was true I would have commented with a fuck-s* to him. But since it wasn’t, I’ll release a new song in my stories because it’s been booming after that. And now, I’m already filing a lawsuit!!!”, threatened

