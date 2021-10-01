Every three days, Zema traveled with official state aircraft in 2021 – Politics

Romeu Zema and Fiemg president Flvio Roscoe shared 13 flights with official aircraft since 2019 (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press – 12/04/2019)

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) made a trip every three days with official aircraft from Minas Gerais this year. According to information from the G1 portal, the Transparency Portal computes 69 flights of this type between January and August this year. Among Zema’s most frequent hitchhikers, since he took office in 2019, is the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (Fiemg), Flvio Roscoe.

The two have occupied state government official aircraft seats 13 times since then: six in 2019, six more last year, and one in 2021.

At the same time, according to the G1, state and federal deputies for Minas Gerais participated in 81 of the governor’s flights between 2019 and 2021. Even Zema’s children, Catharina and Domenico, traveled with the vehicle maintained with public money.

In February 2019, the governor even announced the sale of state aircraft to “end the flight spree.”

But this year alone, he traveled 43% more in this way until August than in the same period last year: 69 flights against 48.

Just last August, Romeu Zema flew 14 times with state government aircraft. In 2019, when he announced the end of the “flying spree”, the governor made 88 trips in this way, according to the G1.

Other side



Government of Minas Gerais



“The government of Minas reports that the governor’s official flights were reduced in 2020 due to the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, which imposed a series of restrictions around the world, including air travel and the holding of events. In 2021 , due to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, travel began to be resumed, increasing the official appointments of the head of the Executive Branch. authorities.



We also inform that the current gesture of the Minas government ended with the exclusive use of aircraft linked to the Military Cabinet. In past administrations, governors had seven aircraft for exclusive use. Currently, the Governor’s Military Office has only three aircraft, which are used for various actions, such as public safety, transport of organs and distribution of vaccines, for example. In this sense, the government reduced by 74% the costs of flights for the governor and vice-president in 2019 compared to 2018″.



fiemg



“The Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais (Fiemg) informs that the president of the entity, Flvio Roscoe, made the trips with Governor Romeu Zema in order to work for the improvement of the business environment in the state, working to attract investment and generation of opportunities for the more than 20 million miners.



Fiemg also informs that all trips by state government aircraft were made at the invitation of the governor, always with the objective of working for the sustainable development of Minas Gerais, connecting the industry with the society of Minas Gerais through the generation of employment and income.

The agendas in which President Flvio Roscoe participated were the municipalities that currently receive important industrial investments, generating wealth for the miners, such as Arax, Nova Serrana, Juruaia, Uberaba, Extrema, Ub and Uberlndia – in addition to important cities for the attraction of businesses such as So Paulo and Brasilia. The organization emphasizes that all trips have public purposes and are reported on the State Transparency Portal”.