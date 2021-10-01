Ex-BBB Lucas Penteado catches bride’s betrayal safely and exposes everything live | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Lucas Penteado discovers bride’s betrayal

Lucas Penteado, former participant of the “BBB”, started Friday (1) among the most talked about subjects in Brazil. According to netizens, the boy caught his fiancee cheating on him with a security guard at his condominium. Angered by the situation, the actor opened a live on his Instagram account to expose the whole situation to his followers. In one of the videos, Lucas appears in the elevator with his wife and security guard. “We’re entering the elevator here and look guys… you, bro… it has nothing to do with it, it’s really wrong who was in a relationship, isn’t it,” he began, exempting the security guard from any blame for the betrayal.

In this, Lucas’ fiancee tries to dodge the camera, however, with an exalted voice he asks for it to return. “Go back, come back! She’s trying to get out through another gate.” Then Lucas and the bride go to the reception of the building and talk to a doorman about who was in the apartment.

In another video file, it is possible to see the ex-BBB charging the bride about the declarations of love he made to her in programs he participated in after the reality show. All this in the presence of the security guard, who would be his girl’s lover. In the live, which added thousands of spectators, there were anonymous and famous people, including Gil do Vigor. “How are you going to explain to everyone now? I went to Alta Horas, several other interviews to tell you that I loved you, we rented an apartment, this shit is very expensive… worse than I think it’s not the first once,” Lucas said, his voice visibly altered.

After that, Lucas Penteado ended the lives, leaving his followers curious about the subject. Many went to other social networks, especially Twitter, to comment on what happened. “Puts, Lucas spoke a few weeks ago about how happy he was. Betrayal is very sad, it undermines a person’s self-esteem. I hope he gets over it quickly,” said a platform user identified as Michele Alves. “Lucas betrayed by his future wife in his own house… brother, I don’t really doubt anything in this world. And there are women who think it’s bad to expose the bride who cheated on him with the security guard on their side. Brother, it’s equal rights, both for men and for for a woman. You really have to expose treason,” said Cyber ​​Nóbrega. Check out more reactions collected.

About Lucas combed: he’s not wrong for demanding monogamy from those who promised Before getting involved in a relationship, get to know each other to know if you are capable of being in it, unless you are bad tempered and if it is, dick your ass. — Airplane without a wing (@joicesyndyt) October 1, 2021

Lucas Penteado and his fiancee have been seen together since mid-August. On the first occasion they appeared hand in hand, the artist was boarding at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, they paraded hand in hand through the place without fear. According to the agency that made the bust, Lucas confirmed that the girl was his fiancée.